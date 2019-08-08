Carluccio's are launching VEGAN croissants for just £1

8 August 2019, 13:17 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 14:26

Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th
Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th. Picture: Carluccio's

You'll soon be able to buy vegan croissants from Carluccio's - and they'll be selling them for just £1 for a limited time

You can pretty much find a vegan version of anything on the UK high street - sausages, cheese, even eggs - but croissants have tended to be a tough one to crack.

Read more: How to make 'fish' and chips using BANANA... and other vegan food replacements

Given their flaky and buttery taste, vegan pastries are tricky to nail and difficult to find - but Carluccio's have finally answered our prayers for tasty vegan croissants and pan au chocolats.

The restaurant chain's Croissant Vegano will be in store from 14th August, and will be sold for just £1 (while stocks last) until 21st August.

After that, the new vegan croissant offerings are as follows:



There will be two versions of the vegan pastries available
There will be two versions of the vegan pastries available. Picture: Carluccio's

Saccottini al Cioccolato (£2.40)

This is the Italian relative of the Pain au chocolat, and is described by Carluccio's as coming "filled with a deliciously rich and creamy hazelnut dark cocoa cream from Italian chocolatier Caffarel, with a sprinkling of edible gold sugar on top."

Read more: IKEA is making vegan meatballs that look and taste like the meat version

The Croissant Vegan (£1.50)

Carluccio's says that this is "made from a traditional Italian fresh sourdough recipe giving it a tasty and airy lightness, with a sprinkling of cane sugar on top."

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Slimming World fans will be able to get their mitts on syn-free chips from today

Iceland restocks syn-free Slimming World chips after dieters' passionate social media campaign
Marmite

Love it or hate it!? Marmite, Magnums, Bovril and Pot Noodles face the chop
The retro machine is an absolute steal, grab one quick!

B&M is selling a £35 Slush Puppy machine and people are going wild for it
Tequila is more than just a shot, says expert

National Tequila Day 2019: Facts and cocktail recipes for the Mexican spirit
Lausanne is a gem of a holiday for wine lovers

Five reasons why Lausanne is perfect for a wine-lover's weekend away

Travel

Trending on Heart

Joe Swash has opened up about wanting more kids

Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex

Celebrities

Mum, 45, buys herself and daughter matching lip fillers for "princess" Mariah's 21st birthday.

Mum splurges on matching LIP FILLERS for herself and daughter as 21st birthday present

Beauty

The Backstreet boys all have wives

Who are the Backstreet Boys' wives? Brian, Nick, Howie, AJ and Kevin's partners revealed

Celebrities

According to a superfan of the show, Rachel carried her first child for an entire year before giving birth to baby Emma.

Friends fan spots 'HUGE ERROR' in Rachel's pregnancy timeline as dates 'don't add up'

TV & Movies

Amber and Greg are set to make a fortune from Instagram

Here's how much Love Island winners Amber and Greg can charge per Instagram post

TV & Movies

The pair were tapped out late last night

Lady C hints at Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham 'rompy pompy' after pair miss their This Morning slot

Celebrities