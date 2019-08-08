Carluccio's are launching VEGAN croissants for just £1

Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th. Picture: Carluccio's

You'll soon be able to buy vegan croissants from Carluccio's - and they'll be selling them for just £1 for a limited time

You can pretty much find a vegan version of anything on the UK high street - sausages, cheese, even eggs - but croissants have tended to be a tough one to crack.

Given their flaky and buttery taste, vegan pastries are tricky to nail and difficult to find - but Carluccio's have finally answered our prayers for tasty vegan croissants and pan au chocolats.

The restaurant chain's Croissant Vegano will be in store from 14th August, and will be sold for just £1 (while stocks last) until 21st August.

After that, the new vegan croissant offerings are as follows:







There will be two versions of the vegan pastries available. Picture: Carluccio's

Saccottini al Cioccolato (£2.40)

This is the Italian relative of the Pain au chocolat, and is described by Carluccio's as coming "filled with a deliciously rich and creamy hazelnut dark cocoa cream from Italian chocolatier Caffarel, with a sprinkling of edible gold sugar on top."

The Croissant Vegan (£1.50)

Carluccio's says that this is "made from a traditional Italian fresh sourdough recipe giving it a tasty and airy lightness, with a sprinkling of cane sugar on top."

