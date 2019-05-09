IKEA is making vegan meatballs that look and taste like the meat version

9 May 2019, 16:23

Vegan versions of the popular IKEA meatballs will be available in 2020
Vegan versions of the popular IKEA meatballs will be available in 2020. Picture: IKEA

The vegan take on the classic meatball recipe will role out in IKEA stores earlier next year

If you're a vegan and enjoy shopping for reasonably priced flatpack furniture we've got good news - IKEA are rolling out a meat-free version of their ridiculously popular Swedish meatballs.

Not to be confused with the 'veggie balls' they introduced in 2015, which are made from chickpeas, carrots, peas, peppers, and sweetcorn, this new recipe aims to replicate the taste and texture of the meaty product.

Read more: Cornish pasty traditionalists SLAM new vegan version being sold in Cornwall

The new animal product-free alternative will be made from a plant-based protein - and will be created in collaboration with some of the leading vegan meat creators.

IKEA will soon sell vegan versions of its popular meatballs
IKEA will soon sell vegan versions of its popular meatballs. Picture: Getty

Managing director at Ikea Food Services Michael La Cour said in a statement: "It is a really exciting industry! Looking at the quality of the products that we have been tasting I am looking forward to serve a delicious plant based meatball made from alternative protein at Ikea."

Read more: There's a new vegan burger that 'BLEEDS' like meat...so we put it to the test!

"I hope that the many meatball lovers out there will like it as well.

"We know that the Ikea meatballs are loved by the many people and for years the meatballs have been the most popular dish in our restaurants.

"We see a growing demand from our customers to have access to more sustainable food options and we want to meet that need.

Read more: Vegan moisturisers: the best cruelty-free skincare products and brands to buy in the UK

"Our ambition is to make healthier and more sustainable eating easy, desirable and affordable without compromising on taste and texture."

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

A man took drastic action when he was fed up of his girlfriend's vegan diet

Man secretly swaps girlfriend’s vegan milk for dairy to see if it actually gives her acne
This £6.99 plate from Aldi has made dinnertime much easier

Mum raves about £6.99 Aldi plate that gets her kid to eat dinner with no tantrums
Is Foodies Fest coming to a city near you?

Don't miss Foodies Festival, the UK's biggest celebration of food and drink

Events

The re-designed branch is uber stylish

This new PizzaExpress revamp makes the Italian restaurant look unrecognisable
Cadbury Creme Egg

Shocked mum shows just how much sugar is in ONE Creme Egg

Trending on Heart

Have you been playing Uno WRONG all this time? (stock image)

The makers of 'Uno' claim we've been playing it wrong all this time - and people aren't happy
WhatsApp will stop supporting Windows phones

WhatsApp is set to stop working on lots of people’s phones next year

Technology

David Beckham arriving in court today

David Beckham handed six-month driving ban for using phone behind the wheel

Celebrities

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass
The site promises to pair together attractive individuals

Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app
Paddy and Christine have three children

Christine McGuinness reveals her youngest daughter Felicity is showing signs of autism

Celebrities