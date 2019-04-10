Co-op launch gender fluid gingerbread man... and they're looking for name suggestions

10 April 2019, 16:00 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 16:02

Co-op are launching a gender neutral gingerbread person
Co-op are launching a gender neutral gingerbread person. Picture: Wiki Commons
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The supermarket will soon launch a non-gendered gingerbread 'person'

In a bid to become more inclusive of genders, Co-op have gotten rid of the traditional gingerbread man and replaced it with a gingerbread person.

The gender-fluid sweet treat is soon to launch in stores across the country as the retailer finishes giving the design all its finishing touches.

And there's more, Co-op want suggestions of what to name the brand new gingerbread person.

The gingerbread person is currently unnamed
The gingerbread person is currently unnamed. Picture: Creative Commons

The response to the new ungendered baked good hasn't exactly been positive, with many outraged at the banishment of the gingerbread man.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on Co-op's decision.

Read more: Less than half of employers narrow the gender pay gap

Between April 10 and May 1 there is an opportunity to put forward any name suggestions, which you can do by signing up here on the Co-op website.

They're after a name that will work all year round for Halloween and Christmas-themed versions of the biscuit and it has to be completely gender neutral.

After all of the names are submitted, Co-op will produce a shortlist and put it up for a public vote.

We vote for Ginger McGingerface.

