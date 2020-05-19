Easy and delicious whisky and bourbon cocktail recipes to make at home

Try these cocktail recipes and see whisky and bourbon in a whole new light. Picture: Roe / Talisker

There's more ways to enjoy whisky than just on ice with a splash of water - find new ways to enjoy this versatile Scottish spirit and its American counterpart.

May 16 is World Whisky Day, but you can celebrate any day of the year with one of these easy and tasty cocktails.

There's sure to be a recipe that uses up what you have in the cupboards - and if you don't have the exact ingredients, feel free to experiment and improvise.

Bulleit Boilermaker

The Bulleit Boilermaker uses bourbon and craft beer. Picture: Jade Nina Sarkhel

Ingredients:

45ml Bulleit Bourbon

1 bottle of craft beer such as Hop House

Method:

Pour Bulleit into a tasting glass. Serve with beer and enjoy responsibly.

Roe & Coffee

This is a tasty twist on an Irish coffee. Picture: Roe & Co

Ingredients:

40ml Roe & Co

60ml freshly brewed americano coffee

10ml sugar syrup\15ml fresh lightly whipped cream

Grated nutmeg and 3 coffee beans

Method:

Heat an Irish coffee glass with boiling water. Once heated, empty the water out, add 60ml of freshly brewed hot coffee along with the syrup, then stir lightly.

Pour in 40ml of Roe & Co and layer whipped fresh cream lightly on top.

Garnish with 3 coffee beans and a light dusting of grated nutmeg.

The English Outlaw

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky is the first whisky ever distilled in the Cotswolds. Picture: Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky

Ingredients:

60ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky

30ml Vermouth

1 x bar spoon of marmalade

1 x dash of Aromatic Bitters

Method:

Dissolve the marmalade in Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, add Vermouth and dash of Aromatic Bitters, stir down with ice and fine strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with cherries; Maraschino if you have them in the cupboard!

Talisker World Whisky Day Storr Highball

This is a light and fresh tasting cocktail. Picture: Talisker

Ingredients:

50ml Talisker 10 Year Old

200ml London Essence Peach and Jasmine Soda

A pinch of salt

1 slice of peach, to garnish

Method:

Add Talisker into a glass with ice cubes. Add London Essence and Jasmine Soda. Stir and add a pinch of salt. Garnish with a slice of peach.

Cotswolds Whisky Highball

This simple serve is incredibly aromatic. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Ingredients:

50ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky

Soda Water

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice and add Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky. Top with soda water and garnish with whatever inspires you from your kitchen or garden a slice of lemon or orange or a sprig of rosemary.

