Halloumi fries are now being sold at ALDI and they're only £2.29

ALDI have reintroduced the popular Specially Selected Halloumi Fries that went down a treat last summer – and they are back again this year!

Fans of the delicious squeaky cheese will be delighted to find out the coated sticks have been on sale in store since April 8 and they're only £2.29 for a pack.

It's likely that the savoury snack will fly off the shelves, so you should get down to your nearest branch ASAP.

They're incredibly similar to Nando's' offering, which cost £4.10 for five sticks.

We can't wait to get our hands on about 40 boxes, what about you?