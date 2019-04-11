Halloumi fries are now being sold at ALDI and they're only £2.29
11 April 2019, 13:31
The bargain supermarket has just announced the return of the popular halloumi fries
ALDI have reintroduced the popular Specially Selected Halloumi Fries that went down a treat last summer – and they are back again this year!
Fans of the delicious squeaky cheese will be delighted to find out the coated sticks have been on sale in store since April 8 and they're only £2.29 for a pack.
It's likely that the savoury snack will fly off the shelves, so you should get down to your nearest branch ASAP.
You'll get 190g of the best cheese on earth in every box, and for only £2.29 you can't afford to miss out.
They're incredibly similar to Nando's' offering, which cost £4.10 for five sticks.
We can't wait to get our hands on about 40 boxes, what about you?