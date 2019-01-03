McDonald's finally launch vegetarian Happy Meal – and it's OK for people on plant-based diets, too

McDonald's launch first vegetarian Happy Meal. Picture: McDonald's

The fast food chain's meat-free menu was created with the help of the Vegetarian Society

McDonald’s has launched its first ever vegetarian Happy Meal, which is also vegan-friendly.

The new kids meal, which responds to the rise in plant-based diets, features a breaded red pesto goujon wrap – a welcome addition to the burger, chicken or nugget options that are currently available.

The fast food giant created the meat-free meal along with the Vegetarian Society and the Britmums network, which asked a panel of parents and children to choose the final flavours.

McDonald's launch The Happy Meal Veggie Wrap. Picture: McDonald's

After sampling a whole range of vegetarian options, tasters settled on a final red pesto recipe, which has been accredited by the Vegetarian Society.

The goujon, made from yellow split peas, tomato, Arborio rice, sundried tomato pesto, tomato paste, red pepper, olive oil, herbs and some sugar, is wrapped in a warm, toasted tortilla and served with tomato ketchup and shredded lettuce.

With charity Veganuary’s popular annual campaign – which sees people give up meat, fish and dairy for the month – in full swing, it’s sure to be a popular choice with kids and parents alike.

The Happy Meal Veggie Wrap is available from today and costs £2.49.

Adults wanting a vegetarian meal now also have another option – the brand new Spicy Veggie Wrap, which is made with two of the red pesto goujons wrapped in a toasted tortilla, with spicy relish, tomato, lettuce and red onion inside.

The Saturday’s Frankie Bridge helped to launch the latest meat-free addition to the menu, saying: "Having more meal options that the kids enjoy makes my life all the easier and the Veggie Happy Meal wrap flavour was literally chosen by children, so I know it’s something that my son Parker will love too.

"I think it's important that our diet is varied and full of choice, and for me at the moment, this means introducing more meat free meals."