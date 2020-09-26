National Coffee Day 2020: Delicious cocktails to make and enjoy at home

On Air Now
26 September 2020, 13:00
October 1st is National Coffee Day, so why not make it an all-day affair by rounding off the evening with one of these impressive recipes?
Ingredients:
30ml Mr Black Single Origin Ethiopia
30ml Rye Whisky
2x dash bitters
Method:
Serve over ice.
Ingredients:
60ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
50ml Espresso
5ml Sugar Syrup
Method:
Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist.
Ingredients:
20 ml Tia Maria
40 ml Bourbon
20 ml Cold Brew Coffee
Orange twist
Method:
Fill a tumbler glass with ice and add Tia Maria, Bourbon and Cold brew coffee. Gently stir and garnish with an orange peel. For an intense flavour express the oil of an orange peel over the glass.
Ingredients:
25ml Tia Maria
25ml Vodka
Double or single shot of Espresso
5ml of sugar syrup
Method:
Fill a martini glass with ice and set aside to chill. Pour Tia Maria, vodka and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Fill the rest of the shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients together. Empty the martini glass of ice. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer and sieve into the glass. Finish with three coffee beans.
Ingredients:
25ml Jura 12 Years Old
10ml coffee liqueur
1 measure of fresh espresso
10ml sugar syrup
Coffee beans for garnish
Method:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with plenty of ice. Double strain into martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.
Ingredients:
50ml Tia Maria
80ml Tonic water
Grapefruit or lemon and ice
Method:
Simply combine the Tia Maria with tonic water and garnish with your choice of a twist of grapefruit or lemon peel for a quick and easy combination of fizz.
Ingredients:
25ml CUT SMOKED RUM (£22, from Asda, Amazon, Master of Malt and Proof Drinks)
25ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
Garnish: Orange Peel
Method:
Build all ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir down and garnish with orange twist.
Ingredients:
37.5ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin
12.5ml Coffee Liqueur (Mr Black, Kahlua or Tia Maria are ideal)
25ml Espresso or Cold Brew
10ml Sugar Syrup
2 dashes Orange Bitters
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake well with ice then remove the ice and shake once more. Strain into a Martini or Coupe glass and garnish with coffee beans.
Conker's coffee liqueurs are made from just four simple ingredients, including grade 1 naturally processed coffee which is grown in Ethiopia.
With sustainability at heart, the coffee is produced in a system of productive agroforestry, where the land is used to produce crops, honey and timber whilst at the same time being a haven of biodiversity.
The beans are precisely roasted to deliver a bold coffee with liquorice and cocoa, whilst enhancing natural vanillas and hints of stone fruits and caramel.
Enjoy served simply poured over ice, or topped with classic tonic and a wedge of orange.
You can also rustle up an Espresso Martini in less than 90 seconds, shake 70ml with ice and 30ml chilled water. No vodka or espresso machine needed!