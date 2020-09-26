National Coffee Day 2020: Delicious cocktails to make and enjoy at home

These easy cocktail recipes will inspire new ways to enjoy coffee. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

October 1st is National Coffee Day, so why not make it an all-day affair by rounding off the evening with one of these impressive recipes?

Cold Fashioned

This is a coffee infused version of an Old Fashioned. Picture: Mr. Black

Ingredients:

30ml Mr Black Single Origin Ethiopia

30ml Rye Whisky

2x dash bitters

Method:

Serve over ice.

Cazcabel Espresso Martini

Take things up a gear by using coffee tequila. Picture: Cazcabel

Ingredients:

60ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

50ml Espresso

5ml Sugar Syrup

Method:

Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

Tia Cold-Fashioned

This is garnished with an orange peel for added zest. Picture: Tia Maria

Ingredients:

20 ml Tia Maria

40 ml Bourbon

20 ml Cold Brew Coffee

Orange twist

Method:

Fill a tumbler glass with ice and add Tia Maria, Bourbon and Cold brew coffee. Gently stir and garnish with an orange peel. For an intense flavour express the oil of an orange peel over the glass.

Tia Espresso Martini

The classic cocktail is garnished with coffee beans to give it extra flavour. Picture: Tia Maria

Ingredients:

25ml Tia Maria

25ml Vodka

Double or single shot of Espresso

5ml of sugar syrup

Method:

Fill a martini glass with ice and set aside to chill. Pour Tia Maria, vodka and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Fill the rest of the shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients together. Empty the martini glass of ice. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer and sieve into the glass. Finish with three coffee beans.

Jura Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

25ml Jura 12 Years Old

10ml coffee liqueur

1 measure of fresh espresso

10ml sugar syrup

Coffee beans for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with plenty of ice. Double strain into martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.

Tia Tonic

For those looking for some bubbles, this is the perfect combination of sweet and bitter taste. Picture: Tia Maria

Ingredients:

50ml Tia Maria

80ml Tonic water

Grapefruit or lemon and ice

Method:

Simply combine the Tia Maria with tonic water and garnish with your choice of a twist of grapefruit or lemon peel for a quick and easy combination of fizz.

Smoke 'n' Grind

This is strong cocktail for serious coffee lovers. Picture: Cut Rum

Ingredients:

25ml CUT SMOKED RUM (£22, from Asda, Amazon, Master of Malt and Proof Drinks)

25ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

Garnish: Orange Peel

Method:

Build all ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir down and garnish with orange twist.

Slingsby Marmalade Espresso Martini

This cocktail has delicious orange undertones. Picture: Slingsby Gin

Ingredients:

37.5ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin

12.5ml Coffee Liqueur (Mr Black, Kahlua or Tia Maria are ideal)

25ml Espresso or Cold Brew

10ml Sugar Syrup

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake well with ice then remove the ice and shake once more. Strain into a Martini or Coupe glass and garnish with coffee beans.

Conker Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Conker Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur is also available in decaf. Picture: Conker

Conker's coffee liqueurs are made from just four simple ingredients, including grade 1 naturally processed coffee which is grown in Ethiopia.

With sustainability at heart, the coffee is produced in a system of productive agroforestry, where the land is used to produce crops, honey and timber whilst at the same time being a haven of biodiversity.

The beans are precisely roasted to deliver a bold coffee with liquorice and cocoa, whilst enhancing natural vanillas and hints of stone fruits and caramel.

Enjoy served simply poured over ice, or topped with classic tonic and a wedge of orange.

You can also rustle up an Espresso Martini in less than 90 seconds, shake 70ml with ice and 30ml chilled water. No vodka or espresso machine needed!

Where to buy: Conker, £31