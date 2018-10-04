National Vodka Day 2018: Flavoured and exotic spirits to enjoy in cocktails or over ice

National Vodka Day 2018 is the perfect excuse for a cocktail. Picture: Getty

It really is a Thirsty Thursday thanks to National Vodka Day being today! Here we look at some of the tastiest spirits you might not have tried - but would be delicious in a cocktail or sipped over ice.

There's no historical reason why National Vodka Day falls on October 4th - but it's been celebrated by distilleries and booze fans for years.

While the most exotic thing you could do with a vodka used to be as ask if you wanted it 'shaken or stirred' in a martini, there are now countless flavours, varieties and distilleries to try.

Here were reveal some of the tastiest ones available in the UK right now... cheers!

Absolut Vanilla, £20, Tesco

Absolut Vanilla. Picture: LDR Creative

Crystal Head Vodka, £50, Laithwaites

Crystal Head Vodka. Picture: Pr

Reyka Icelandic Vodka, £27.99, Laithwaites

Reyka vodka. Picture: PR

Black Cow Pure Milk Vodka, £29, Laithwaites

Black Cow. Picture: PR

Longshore Vodka, £30, Adnams

Longshore Triple Malt Vodka. Picture: pr

Dingle Distillery Vodka, £31.99, Drink Supermarket

Dingle Distillery Vodka. Picture: PR

Chocolat Cream Liqueur, £25, Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat Liquer. Picture: PR

Tipsy Iced Tea Vodka, £3, Silver Swift

Tipsy Ice Tea Vodka. Picture: PR

Basil Blush Vodka Spritzer, £3, Silver Swift

Basil Blush Vodka Spritzer. Picture: PR

Holy Grass Vodka, £34.75, 31DOVER

Holy Grass Vodka. Picture: PR

Cherry vodka, £34,95, Bimber

Bimber cherry vodka. Picture: PR

Pineapple vodka, £50, Ciroc

Ciroc pineapple. Picture: press release

If cocktails are more your thing, you might want to indulge in a Pornstar Martini, which has become the UK's favourite posh tipple.

Made from vanilla vodka, passionfruit puree and served with a shot of champagne or prosecco, its ridiculously indulgent and is very Instagrammable.

Slug & Lettuce bars across the country offer 'Pornstar martini trees' which are made using Smirnoff Vanilla vodka, passion fruit liqueur, caramel syrup, lemon juice, pineapple juice and passionfruit puree.

Each tree serves 9 people and is priced at £41.95.

Pornstar martini tree. Picture: PR

But if you prefer to enjoy a boozy night in or are watching your waistline ahead of Christmas party season, why not try a Smirnoff smash? Simply muddle crushed fresh limes or grapefruit with vodka and soda water.

Not only is it a refreshing drink, but it has just 57 calories.