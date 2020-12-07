Non-alcoholic booze 2020: Delicious dry spirits for people cutting back this Christmas... and doing Dry Jan

By Emma Gritt

The 'sober inquisitive' movement is picking up pace, and with so many non-alcoholic spirits, beers and wines available, there's never been a better time to be off the booze.

FLUÈRE

FLUÈRE, pronounced ‘FLEW-AIR’, is made with the same distilling techniques used to produce alcoholic spirits such as gin, mezcal and rum.

It is a floral blend of botanicals produced using steam distillation to carefully extract the natural oils and flavours from the fruits, herbs and spices to create a complex yet balanced taste.

FLUÈRE Original has juniper and lime peel give a bright and fresh character to the nose whilst the lavender and coriander add herbal notes.

FLUÈRE Smoked Agave has smoke and honey on the nose with fresh notes of pear. On the palate there is the characteristic vegetal sweetness of agave with some bitter overtones and a hint of black pepper. The flavours develop into eucalyptus and mint for a long, clean finish.

FLUÈRE Raspberry is carefully distilled with fresh raspberries and has a smooth and slightly sweet nose with ripe fruit on the palate, followed with a unique after-bite that normally only alcoholic drinks have.

Where to buy: The Drink Shop, £16,99 a bottle

0% Botanic Garden Spirits from Warner’s Distillery

The new range from the experts at Warner’s gin has taken two years to perfect and is handcrafted using all-natural botanicals, with 90% of ingredients sourced on-site at the farm.

Available in two varieties, Juniper Double Dry, and Pink Berry, and perfect served with tonic.

Where to buy: Warner's, £18

Lucky Saint

Multi-award-winning alcohol-free beer, Lucky Saint, is brewed in the exact same way as Bavarian lager so that it keeps the character as well as being unfiltered so that it maintains a full-bodied flavour.

Where to buy: Tesco, £1.80 a bottle

La Gioiosa 0.0%

Going booze-free doesn't mean sacrificing a glass of bubbles on special occasions and when the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve.

Raise a glass of the alcohol free version of renowned Italian winery La Gioiosa's prosecco.

Made with glera grapes, it has an intensely fruity aroma with clear hints of ripe golden apple, exotic fruit salad and citrus fruits.

Where to buy: DryDrinker.co.uk, £6.99

Caleño

The alcohol free tropical spirit showcases the tropical, sun-drenched flavours of Colombia.

Dark & Spicy is rich blend of pineapple, coconut, ginger, black cardamom, vanilla, kola nut and lime.

Light & Zesty is described as a lively blend of Inca berry, pineapple, papaya, coriander, juniper berry, green cardamom and lemon peel.

Both are delicious served over ice with soda.

Where to buy: calenodrinks.com, £18

‘New London Light’ (NLL)

NLL is a critically acclaimed, bold and refreshing non-alcoholic spirit setting a brave standard in taste for low and no alcohol.

It has been developed by Master Distiller, Jason Nickels, at multi-award winning Salcombe Distilling Co. to deliver a best in class non-alcoholic spirit without compromising on flavour.

Where to buy: Salcombe Gin, £27.50