Pancake Day 2020: Best ready-made pancake mixes you can buy

Pancake day is the best day of the year. Picture: PA

Valentine's Day who?! The biggest date of February is undoubtedly Pancake Day.

Pancake day is arguably the most important day of the year, bigger than Christmas, Easter and Halloween combined.

Okay, that may be an over-exaggeration but Pancake Day is definitely a celebration that needs to be done right.

You can buy a wide selection of different mixes. Picture: Getty

We've found all of the best pancake mixes available on the high street that you should pick up if you're short on time or can't be bothered with all the effort of making your own mix from scratch.

Tesco's traditional pancake mix. Picture: Tesco

The Protein Works Pancakes. Picture: The Protein Works

Protein World Pancakes. Picture: Holland and Barrett