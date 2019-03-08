What does your favourite sandwich filling say about you?

What will your favourite sandwich filling say about you? Picture: Getty

Who needs horoscopes? Pick your favourite sandwich filling of choice and we'll tell you what personality traits you have.

How good your lunch is could make or break your working day, but what is your packed lunch of choice? Your favourite sarnie could say more about your personality than you realise!

Pick your favourite sandwich filling of choice from the options below and find out how much the contents of your lunchbox can say about you as a person...

  1. Just ham

    Are you partial to a ham sandwich?
    Are you partial to a ham sandwich? Picture: Getty

    You're a safe bet!

    Nothing can go wrong when you're around. Sure, you like to keep things simple, but people could always do with someone like you nearby to keep the chaos at bay.

    A firm favourite that will stand the test of time, you're a great friend and people are unlikely to get sick of you anytime soon.

  2. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

    Do you like bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches?
    Do you like bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches? Picture: Getty

    You're traditional, just like your favourite choice of sandwich.

    Perhaps not one to go too wild but you're always there whether it be in the pub with your pals or giving some much needed advice to your nearest and dearest.

    You're certainly not boring but you'll definitely never change!

  3. All day breakfast

    Do you love an all day breakfast sandwich?
    Do you love an all day breakfast sandwich? Picture: Getty

    The only time breakfast should be allowed after midday is alongside bottomless prosecco so what are you playing at lazy bones?!

    You like things easy and handed to you on a plate (or between two slices of bread) and your friends love your easy going nature.

    But beware...if you're too laid back you might end up falling over!

  4. Coronation chicken

    The Queen loves a Coronation chicken - do you?
    The Queen loves a Coronation chicken - do you? Picture: Getty

    You're a bit of a wild card!

    People turn their heads when you walk into the room because you're just something they're not used to - in a good way of course!

    Once people get to know you they'll never be able to imagine a time before you were in their lives (or their lunchbox).

  5. Cheese toastie

    Do you love a cheese toastie?
    Do you love a cheese toastie? Picture: Getty

    You're cheesy, but people love it!

    There's never a frown when you're around laughing and lighting up the room.

    If your friends were asked to describe you their words would be nothing but glowing reviews of your bubbly personality.

    But seriously...you need to tell fewer dad jokes.

