Tequila cocktails to make at home: Easy recipes for margaritas and other Mexican drinks

There's more ways to enjoy tequila than just as a shot! Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

It's Cinco de Mayo, a day celebrated in Mexico as it marks the anniversary of when the French were prevented from taking over. But when a celebration involves cocktails like these, it's hard not to get involved...

Maestro Dobel Diamante Raspberry Lime

Tart raspberries set off the earthy flavours of tequila in this recipe. Picture: Maestro Dobel

Ingredients:

8 raspberries

1 teaspoon of honey

Juice of 1/2 lime

2 fresh mint leaves

50ml Maestro Dobel Diamante

Sparkling water

Instructions:

Muddle raspberries, honey, and lime juice then strain to remove all liquid. Muddle mint leaves to release mint fragrance. Pour the mixture over ice and top with Diamante and sparkling water.

Maestro Dobel Diamante Black Diamond

This is a striking drink to enjoy with your eyes and your tastebuds. Picture: Maestro Dobel

Ingredients:

2 parts Maestro DOBEL Diamante

1⁄2 part agave syrup

1⁄2 part fresh lime

Instructions:

Rim old-fashioned glass with black salt. Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice in salted glass. For a twist on this classic, add 1⁄4 fresh pomegranate OR 20ml pomegranate juice OR 15ml pomegranate liqueur, and garnish with pomegranate seeds.

Grand Margarita

The Margarita traditionally uses Grand Marnier. Picture: Grand Marnier

Ingredients:

30 ml Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

30 ml tequila

20 ml freshly lime juice

Ice cubes

Lime garnish

Instructions:

Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Holding glass upside down, dip the wet half delicately into the salt.

Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply a slice of lime to garnish.

Lemon Margarita

This lemon margarita will get your tastebuds tingling. Picture: Don Julio Reposado

Recipe:

35ml Don Julio Reposado

Two Keys Lemon mixer

Juice of half a lemon

Instructions:

Salt the rim of glass if desired. Pour Don Julio Reposado over ice. Squeeze the juice of half a fresh lemon into the glass. Top up with Two Keys lemon mixer and stir. Garnish with a wedge of fresh lemon.



Bloody Margarita

This is a Halloween drink, but hey, it's lockdown so time doesn't apply! Picture: Cazcabel

Ingredients:

50ml Cazcabel Blanco

25ml Lime Juice

15ml Agave Syrup

50ml Red wine float

Instructions:

Shake the Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, lime and agave syrup. Strain into rocks glass with fresh Ice, Spoon over the red wine to create a float - serve

Quesadilla

Nothing goes better with a margarita than some gooey quesadillas. Picture: Holy Moly Dips

Ingredients:

Olive oil for frying

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 pot of Holy Moly Guacamole

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 red pepper, chopped

1 yellow pepper, chopped

3 large plum tomatoes, chopped

4 green jalapeños, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons fajita seasoning

4 to 5 wraps

200g grated dairy-free/normal cheese

Insrtructions:

Heat up some olive oil in a large wok. Shallow fry the onion and garlic on a low heat until golden, then add in the red and yellow peppers. Cook for a few minutes until softened, then add in tomato, jalapeños and seasoning.

Cook for 5 to 10 minutes until soft. Keep stirring to prevent sticking!

Line baking trays with baking paper and lay down the tortilla wraps. Divide the filling onto half of each wrap and follow with grated cheese and Holy Moly Guacamole.

Fold over the tortilla wrap and bake in a preheated 200C/Gas 6 oven for around 5 minutes or until lightly brown and the cheese has melted.

Cut the quesadillas in half, and serve whilst warm with a drizzle of soured cream, salsa, Holy Moly Guacamole, lime juice and fresh coriander. Enjoy!