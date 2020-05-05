Tequila cocktails to make at home: Easy recipes for margaritas and other Mexican drinks
It's Cinco de Mayo, a day celebrated in Mexico as it marks the anniversary of when the French were prevented from taking over. But when a celebration involves cocktails like these, it's hard not to get involved...
Maestro Dobel Diamante Raspberry Lime
Ingredients:
8 raspberries
1 teaspoon of honey
Juice of 1/2 lime
2 fresh mint leaves
50ml Maestro Dobel Diamante
Sparkling water
Instructions:
Muddle raspberries, honey, and lime juice then strain to remove all liquid. Muddle mint leaves to release mint fragrance. Pour the mixture over ice and top with Diamante and sparkling water.
Maestro Dobel Diamante Black Diamond
Ingredients:
2 parts Maestro DOBEL Diamante
1⁄2 part agave syrup
1⁄2 part fresh lime
Instructions:
Rim old-fashioned glass with black salt. Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice in salted glass. For a twist on this classic, add 1⁄4 fresh pomegranate OR 20ml pomegranate juice OR 15ml pomegranate liqueur, and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
Grand Margarita
Ingredients:
30 ml Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
30 ml tequila
20 ml freshly lime juice
Ice cubes
Lime garnish
Instructions:
Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Holding glass upside down, dip the wet half delicately into the salt.
Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply a slice of lime to garnish.
Lemon Margarita
Recipe:
35ml Don Julio Reposado
Two Keys Lemon mixer
Juice of half a lemon
Instructions:
Salt the rim of glass if desired. Pour Don Julio Reposado over ice. Squeeze the juice of half a fresh lemon into the glass. Top up with Two Keys lemon mixer and stir. Garnish with a wedge of fresh lemon.
Bloody Margarita
Ingredients:
50ml Cazcabel Blanco
25ml Lime Juice
15ml Agave Syrup
50ml Red wine float
Instructions:
Shake the Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, lime and agave syrup. Strain into rocks glass with fresh Ice, Spoon over the red wine to create a float - serve
Quesadilla
Ingredients:
Olive oil for frying
1 red onion, finely chopped
1 pot of Holy Moly Guacamole
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 red pepper, chopped
1 yellow pepper, chopped
3 large plum tomatoes, chopped
4 green jalapeños, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons fajita seasoning
4 to 5 wraps
200g grated dairy-free/normal cheese
Insrtructions:
Heat up some olive oil in a large wok. Shallow fry the onion and garlic on a low heat until golden, then add in the red and yellow peppers. Cook for a few minutes until softened, then add in tomato, jalapeños and seasoning.
Cook for 5 to 10 minutes until soft. Keep stirring to prevent sticking!
Line baking trays with baking paper and lay down the tortilla wraps. Divide the filling onto half of each wrap and follow with grated cheese and Holy Moly Guacamole.
Fold over the tortilla wrap and bake in a preheated 200C/Gas 6 oven for around 5 minutes or until lightly brown and the cheese has melted.
Cut the quesadillas in half, and serve whilst warm with a drizzle of soured cream, salsa, Holy Moly Guacamole, lime juice and fresh coriander. Enjoy!