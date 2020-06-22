Top chef reveals we've been cooking mushrooms wrong all this time

22 June 2020, 21:33

Apparently there is a 'crazy' method to cooking mushrooms properly
Apparently there is a 'crazy' method to cooking mushrooms properly. Picture: PA

His methods of preparing mushrooms have divided people's opinion majorly.

A top chef has stirred up controversy after sharing his 'crazy' method of preparing mushrooms which he claims leaves them 'perfectly cooked'.

Most of us will throw mushrooms into a pan or cook them in the oven as part of a bigger dish, but Jim Fuller says there's a far better way to be doing it.

The co-founder of meat alternative company Fable Food gave the advice during a segment on Australia's The Today Show, and says it really divided opinion.

Sharing a longer explainer on his Instagram page, Jim advises people to boil mushrooms in water for the best results - and says although people are hesitant to do "such a wonderfully crazy thing" the results will speak for themselves.

Who knew there was a right way to cook mushrooms
Who knew there was a right way to cook mushrooms. Picture: PA

Rather than throwing them into a pan with oil, he says mushrooms should first be boiled on a high flame.

Jim boils the mushrooms in shallow water, adding more when necessary until they are 'perfectly tender' - adding that "it's not possible" to over boil a mushroom because of their unique cellular structure.

He says the process removes all of the water from within the mushrooms, which you should then let evaporate along with the added water until the pan is basically dry.

In a similar way to pasta, he tries the mushrooms as they cook to see when they are done, advising to add more water and cook for longer if they are too chewy.

Once the mushrooms stop releasing their own water, they are good to go. Finish it off by adding oil or fat, and give it a quick sauté or stir fry and season to taste.After his TV appearance, he said comments came in to say boiling mushrooms was the wrong thing to do, believing many people have been told to never let the mushrooms touch water before cooking.

