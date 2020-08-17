Turkey Twizzlers are officially back in UK supermarkets

We're so excited for them to be back! Picture: Bernard Matthews/PA

Rumours of the popular snack's returns have been circulating for an age, but they're finally here!

Turkey Twizzlers are coming back to the UK after we've survived a whopping 15 years without them.

The Bernard Matthews snack has been rumoured to return for a while but the company has just confirmed that the corkscrew meaty snacks will be coming back, in a much healthier form.

There's two new flavours to enjoy. Picture: Bernard Matthews

Back in the 1990s and early 00s, the Twizzlers were firm favourites for school dinners, but Jamie Oliver's campaigning for healthier school means meant they were banned in 2005.

This led to Bernard Matthews stopping production of the snacks as demand fell, and we have missed them so.

Back then, the tasty snacks weren't exactly good for us, containing only 34% turkey meat, but now the company has confirmed that for their come back, the new versions will have double that.

As a result, the calorie count per Twizzler will from from 137 calories in the original to 87 calories.

From this Thursday we'll be able to pick up two different flavours of the snacks - Original Tangy Tomato and Chilli Cheese.

They'll cost £3 a box, which contains eight Twizzlers, and for the moment will only be available in supermarkets, starting with Iceland.

However, they could indeed return to schools as Bernard Matthews's Marketing Director, David Leigh revealed to the BBC: "If you look at our product now and let’s say you compared, say, two pork sausages to two Twizzlers, there’s 83% more saturated fat in two average pork sausages compared to two Twizzlers.

"So we have spent a lot of time making sure that we are delivering a healthy, a significantly healthier, product than it was before. It is very much a different product."