Create the ultimate Easter feast with these delicious meal boxes, treats, beers and wines

We've compiled all the best food and drink available for Easter. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Focus on making brilliant memories with your loved ones this Easter - and leave picking out the best, tastiest food and drink to enjoy to us!

Small Beer BBQ kit

Got a BBQ planned for the Easter weekend? Then you're gonna need some charcoal... and keg of beer.

Thankfully the guys at Small Beer have put together a BBQ kit that comes with a 5L mini-keg of their amber Steam, which bridges the gap between ale and lager, or the truly sessionable and refreshingly juicy Session Pale.

The kit also comes with charcoal - after all, is it even a Bank Holiday without some sort of fire lighting emergency?

Where to buy: www.theoriginalsmallbeer.com, £37

Spiced Hot Cross Bun Doughnuts

Crosstown Doughnuts have reinvented hot cross buns. Picture: Crosstown

Crosstown have come up with a way to make hot cross buns even more delicious... they've made them in to doughnuts!

Their Spiced Hot Cross Bun Doughnuts can be ordered for delivery across Greater London between 29 March – 5 April.

For anyone not living in Greater London but who still wants their favourite doughnut fix, there’s plenty of other gift and doughnut/cookie box options that deliver nationwide.

Where to buy: Crosstown Doughnuts, £22

Wine

Any of these would be great to enjoy with a BBQ or Easter dinner. Picture: Heart

Barefoot Jammy Red - £6.99 If you’re serving a lamb roast this Easter, this velvety smooth, well-grounded red wine is the perfect partner for an Easter Sunday feast.

Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc - £6.99 A tasty tipple is bursting with hints of citrus, fruity honeydew melon, nectarine and peach flavours with a dry finish.

Dark Horse Rose - £8.50 This refreshingly dry Rosé with notes of fresh red fruit and a bright, crisp finish is perfect paired . with lighter poultry and game dishes like grilled chicken or glazed quail.

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon - £8.50 With flavoursome notes of plum, a hint of oak, dark chocolate and espresso, make this the perfect wine to raise a glass this Easter - especially if you are serving lamb or beef.

Where to buy: Available nationwide from all major supermarkets.

Mystic Easter egg

What will your egg tell you? Picture: Deliveroo

Deliveroo has partnered with iconic psychic Mystic Meg to create limited-edition ‘Mystic Eggs’ to crack open and discover your 2021 fortune.

Available on 31st March from 12pm for just £2.21 to represent the year, choose between a milk or vegan chocolate egg adorned with cosmic teals, purples and gold hues.

Each Easter egg contains an uplifting 2021 prediction, foreseen through Mystic Meg’s captivating crystal ball.

Available in Brighton, Leeds and London on a first come first served basis.

Where to buy: Deliveroo, £2.21

Easter roast dinner

This roast chicken dinner will impress the whole family. Picture: Hello Fresh

Rustle up a delicious Easter Sunday lunch without trekking to the shops with this meal kit from Hello Fresh.

It's a classic combination, oregano roast chicken with roast spuds, ham, cabbage and broccoli - and gravy of course!

It works out as being £3.49 a person, and if you order by Tuesday, 30th March you'll receive in time for Easter. Of course, it's delicious enough to have on other days, too!

Where to buy: Oregano Roast Chicken with Roast Potatoes, Serrano Ham and Garlicky Cabbage and Tenderstem, Hello Fresh