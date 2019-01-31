You can buy special Valentine's Day Marmite... and they are the perfect gift for a special someone

You can personalise a jar of Valentine's Day Marmite. Picture: HEART

By Emma Gritt

Know a special someone whose deeply in love with the yeast extract spread? This is the gift for them...

People who LOVE Marmite are in for a treat this Valentine's Day... special loved-up jars of the yeast extract have been released in time for the big day.

Right now on the Marmite website, you can personalise a jar with a name of your choice.

Priced at £5.49, for an extra pound you can add on a gift box and really impress your significant other - or just up the indulgence level if you are treating yourself.

If you want to have the jar in time for February 14th, there's plenty of time to get an order in.

The small print on the website explains: "We aim to dispatch your order within 4–5 working days from the date of placing your order (working days are Mon-Fri.)

"Your order should be delivered within 48hrs after dispatch, however this does not guarantee delivery times or dates."

Marmite aren't the only brand who are upping the romance ahead of V Day.

Poundland have launched a new range of adult toys - priced at just a quid - and Mr. Kipling has brought out a range of Valentine's Day inspired cakes and pies.

We've also rounded up all the best supermarket meal deals if you're planning a cosy night in.