Mr Kipling launches new Valentine's cake range perfect for a GALentines night in

Make these Valentines Day treats GALentines treats! Picture: Getty/Mr Kipling/Krispy Kreme

Ditch the boys and have a night in with the gals and some appropriately themed Valentine's Day snacks from Mr Kipling, Krispy Kreme and more.

The shops are full of love heart themed paraphernalia as we approach Valentines Day.

But cast aside the soppy cards, chocolates and balloons and have a night in with the girls instead with a romantic movie and some Valentines themed snacks.

Read more: Valentines Day dine in deals to spoil your loved ones with

Mr Kipling

Mr Kipling's special Valentines range of cakes. Picture: Mr Kipling

Mr Kipling has rebranded some of it's iconic cakes to make to give us an excuse to eat even more of them during the month of love.

Try some "You're the Apple of my Pie" apple pies (£1.70), "You're Heavenly" Angel Slices (£1.70) or some "You mean the Whirl to me" Flower Whirls (£1).

There are are also other sweet treats available in the range and you can lay your hands on them at all major supermarkets until the end of March.

Krispy Kreme

Give the gals a gift of heart shaped Krispy Kremes this Valentine's. Picture: Krispy Kreme

If you and the girls are more doughnut people then Krispy Kreme have got your back with their romantic offering.

From 28th January you will be able to get your hands on some heart shaped treats such as their Nutty Chocolate Heart filled with Nutella, a Raspberry Romance filled with raspberry and chocolate truffle and a Smiley Heart filled with strawberry Kreme.

They are individually priced at £2.20 and are available in a pack of three for £6.