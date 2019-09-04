Where is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spiced Latte available in the UK and is it suitable for vegans?

4 September 2019, 15:10

Pumpkin spice fans everywhere will be buzzing to head down to Starbucks
Pumpkin spice fans everywhere will be buzzing to head down to Starbucks. Picture: Starbucks/Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

It's FINALLY the time for our favourite seasonal drink, the PSL to arrive and (at risk of sounding basic) we cannot wait to get our hands on one.

It's nearing the end of summer and the start of autumn, and whilst we're not excited for the wind and rain to commence, there is one thing we're looking forward to.

Yes, the return of the pumpkin spice latte is upon us, here's all the details you need...

When is the Pumpkin Spice Latte available in the UK?

The popular Starbucks coffee launches on Thursday, September 5th but will only be around for a limited time.

It's been available since the end of August in the USA and Canada, but us Brits have to wait a little longer.

The espresso roast, pumpkin pie flavoured latte will draw hoards of fans to stores everywhere and will be sure to get its fans in the perfect autumnal mood.

There will also be different versions of the PSL available this year
There will also be different versions of the PSL available this year. Picture: Starbucks

Is it suitable for vegans?

Yes, it is! Or at least, it can be - you can now ask for the PSL to be made as a vegan one, using the special new vegan sauce which was introduced last year.

As usual, there's a variety of different milks available.

What other autumnal drinks does Starbucks have?

This year there is even MORE variety when it comes to Pumpking Spice flavoured drinks (yay!)

Of course, there's the classic, but there is also a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, and Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Iced Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Macchiato.

Grab an ice latte if hot drinks aren't your vibe
Grab an ice latte if hot drinks aren't your vibe. Picture: Starbucks

Does anywhere else do a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

Yes! Quite a few places have jumped on the bandwagon and do a PSL, or their own version of one.

Costa Coffee has just launched their new Autumn menu which includes a Bonfire Spice Latte, and a hot chocolate and cold brew variant.

Costa have a similar drink on their autumn menu
Costa have a similar drink on their autumn menu. Picture: Costa
Greggs are bringing back their bargain version
Greggs are bringing back their bargain version. Picture: Greggs

Home of the best sausage rolls in the world, Greggs are bringing back their best-selling PSL from last year.

It's such a bargain too, at only £2.50 for a large cup - I'll have two please!

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails
To mark National Red Wine Day 2019 we've selected some of the fruitiest bottles available right now

National Red Wine Day 2019: Sixteen fruity bottles that won't break the bank
Montezuma's chocolate buttons are deliciously rich - and great for sharing

Work snacks: Montezuma's organic milk and white chocolate buttons
Lidl have released six new bottles of rosé wine just in time for the bank holiday.

Six rosé wines from dark to light for Bank Holiday BBQs

Veggies on the BBQ, cocktails on the go... it's the perfect Bank Holiday Weekend

Three vegan cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend

Trending on Heart

Harper Beckham has revealed which outfit of her dad's is her favourite

Harper Beckham shocks fans as she reveals her favourite outfit of dad David's

Celebrities

SuBo is a Britain's Got Talent legend

What is Susan Boyle's net worth, what was her original BGT audition and what is she doing now?

TV & Movies

Ready Steady Cook

Fans devastated as Ready Steady Cook returns WITHOUT Ainsley Harriott

TV & Movies

Lucy is expecting her first child with soap actor Ryan Thomas

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh suffering from terrible morning sickness and sleepless nights

Celebrities

Handy tips for fussy eaters

NHS issues practical tips to encourage 'fussy eaters' after vitamin deficient boy, 17, goes blind
There is now a Harry Potter themed tutoring service

You can now hire ‘Gringotts Goblins’ to tutor your kids in Harry Potter themed lessons