Where is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spiced Latte available in the UK and is it suitable for vegans?

Pumpkin spice fans everywhere will be buzzing to head down to Starbucks. Picture: Starbucks/Getty

By Mared Parry

It's FINALLY the time for our favourite seasonal drink, the PSL to arrive and (at risk of sounding basic) we cannot wait to get our hands on one.

It's nearing the end of summer and the start of autumn, and whilst we're not excited for the wind and rain to commence, there is one thing we're looking forward to.

Yes, the return of the pumpkin spice latte is upon us, here's all the details you need...

When is the Pumpkin Spice Latte available in the UK?

The popular Starbucks coffee launches on Thursday, September 5th but will only be around for a limited time.

It's been available since the end of August in the USA and Canada, but us Brits have to wait a little longer.

The espresso roast, pumpkin pie flavoured latte will draw hoards of fans to stores everywhere and will be sure to get its fans in the perfect autumnal mood.

There will also be different versions of the PSL available this year. Picture: Starbucks

Is it suitable for vegans?

Yes, it is! Or at least, it can be - you can now ask for the PSL to be made as a vegan one, using the special new vegan sauce which was introduced last year.

As usual, there's a variety of different milks available.

What other autumnal drinks does Starbucks have?

This year there is even MORE variety when it comes to Pumpking Spice flavoured drinks (yay!)

Of course, there's the classic, but there is also a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, and Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Iced Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Macchiato.

Grab an ice latte if hot drinks aren't your vibe. Picture: Starbucks

Does anywhere else do a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

Yes! Quite a few places have jumped on the bandwagon and do a PSL, or their own version of one.

Costa Coffee has just launched their new Autumn menu which includes a Bonfire Spice Latte, and a hot chocolate and cold brew variant.

Costa have a similar drink on their autumn menu. Picture: Costa

Greggs are bringing back their bargain version. Picture: Greggs

Home of the best sausage rolls in the world, Greggs are bringing back their best-selling PSL from last year.

It's such a bargain too, at only £2.50 for a large cup - I'll have two please!