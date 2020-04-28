Which Greggs stores across the UK are reopening?

Greggs will finally be reopening. Picture: Getty

The high street sausage roll haven is starting to re-open some stores following their closure due to coronavirus.

We've all been missing Greggs, and the chain bakery has announced they're going to gradually be re-opening some of their stores.

As of next week, a few of their chains will open their doors again following weeks of being shut due to the government's lockdown.

We'll soon have sausage rolls back in our gobs. Picture: Getty

Which stores are re-opening across the UK?

Next week will see the re-opeing of a number of stores in the Newcastle area in a bid to get our beloved steak bakes back on the street and trying out a "controlled trial".

From May 4th, 20 branches in the area will open their doors again as takeaway only and the way the store is run will change drastically to prevent further spreading.

Greggs' Chief executive Roger Whiteside has revealed that he hopes the trial will let them as a company find out what changes need to be made to operate safely and meet social distancing guidelines.

The trial will involve a limited product range and shorter opening hours and it will take at least a fortnight to fully complete.

After the initial two week trial, they hope that many more stores can then re-open.

We can't wait. Picture: Getty

When will other stores open and how many?

In a letter to staff, Mr Whiteside said he hopes to open around 700 stores, including 150 franchise shops, with new operational measures in place from June 8.

"We expect it will only be possible to open this many shops if the Government has taken a first step in relaxing the lockdown, which could be to open the schools," the chief executive said."

This timing may change depending on future Government announcements."