Full list of Wendy's opening in 2021 as restaurant chain returns to UK after 20 years

Wendy's restaurant is returning to the UK. Picture: PA Images

By Heart reporter

Wendy's is opening five restaurants in the UK, including in London and Reading.

American burger restaurant Wendy’s is set to reopen in the UK, two decades after it closed down.

The fast food chain is known for its iconic square burgers and is still going strong in the US, but hasn’t been here since 1999.

Just as life is starting to return to normal after the pandemic, the company plans to open up to 400 outlets nationwide.

The plans will roll out over the next few years and are expected to create at least 12,000 jobs.

And it’s good news for any Wendy’s fans living around Reading, as the first new restaurant will open up in the city next month.

Wendy's is still operating in the US. Picture: PA Images

Read More: Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock pose with their baby bumps for the first time

Full list of Wendy’s opening in the UK

While there are big plans to open hundreds of restaurants up and down the country, these are the only confirmed locations so far:

Reading (opening June 2)

Stratford (opening in the second half of 2021)

Oxford (opening in the second half of 2021)

There are also two more restaurants opening in the UK this year, but the locations have not been confirmed.

Steven Derwoed, Vice President, Global Design and Construction for Wendy’s, said: “We’re very proud of our restaurant design in Reading, and I’m confident that we’ve built a place that our customers will love to go and our employees will love to work.

“The interior has a cool vibe with a focus on natural wood, dark contrasts, comfortable seating and fun art making it feel fresh and current.

“Creating a frictionless and convenient experience for our customers is at the heart of our design, whether a customer places their order via mobile before they set foot in the restaurant, at a kiosk once they arrive or at a traditional front counter with one of our friendly team members.

“We’ve even incorporated an exterior walk-up window to create speedy access for delivery providers so customers can get their Wendy’s food even faster. We look forward to serving customers soon!”

Wendy's bosses first revealed the firm was returning to the UK in late 2019, with the chain currently running 6,700 outlets across 30 countries.

Now Read: All the businesses allowed to open on May 17 in England - and those which must stay shut