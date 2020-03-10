Breathtaking pictures from around the world show stunning 'full worm moon' lighting up the sky

The views of the worm moon across the world were beautiful. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

People all across the world were treated to sightings of the large, golden moon this week.

On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, people across the world were left speechless at the stunning views of the March 'full worm moon'.

The moon appeared large and golden in the sky earlier this week as it reached the perigee, which is when the moon's orbit is the closest to Earth.

Pictures taken in New York showed the worm moon hanging just behind the Statue Of Liberty, shining with a golden light.

The worm moon lit up New York City and the Statue Of Liberty on Monday night. Picture: Getty

Other images showed the moon with a red shade in Moscow, while it remained golden and bright over California.

This moon is named the worm moon, but has also been called the chaste moon, death moon, crust moon or sap moon over the years.

Emily Drabek-Maunder, Royal Observatory astronomer, explained: "The March full moon is known as the worm moon, named after earthworms that emerge towards the beginning of spring as the ground thaws.

The worm moon has been called many different things, from sap moon to crust moon. Picture: Getty

The moon could also be seen over California. Picture: PA

"Traditionally, monthly full moons are named from Native American tradition, but many also have Anglo-Saxon and Germanic origins.

"From those different origins, the March full moon has also been called the chaste moon, death moon, crust moon and even the sap moon after sap flowing from sugar maple trees."

NASA have also revealed that this type of moon has also been called the Crow Moon, Sugar Moon, and Lenten Moon in the past.

The worm moon appeared red over Moscow. Picture: Getty

They explain: “According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the native tribes of what is now the northern and eastern US named this the Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws.

"The more northern tribes knew this as the Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signalled the end of winter."

They add: "Other northern names are the Crust Moon, because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night, or the Sap Moon as this is the time for tapping maple trees, europeans called this the Lenten Moon."

If you didn't get a chance to spot the moon, there will be two more in 2020, one on April 8 and the other on May 7.

