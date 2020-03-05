The baby names predicted to be most 'fashionable' in 2020 - from Rosie to Theodore

The most fashionable baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

These are the baby names predicted to become most fashionable in 2020.

Experts have predicted what baby names will be most fashionable this year, and some of the future trendy monikers are quite surprising.

Parenting site Bounty has compiled a list of the top 10 names for both boys and girls that will likely become huge this year - ranging from traditional ones like Rosie, to more quirky offerings like Ezra.

Read more: From William to Ella, the naughtiest baby names have been revealed

The top 10 fashionable girls' names are:

Ada

Bonnie

Hallie

Delilah

Navaeh

Mollie

Penelope

Aurora

Willow

Rosie

It is likely that the inspiration behind the name Ada may in part be due to the character in Peaky Blinders, and Aurora is an example of Disney-inspired names that have recently been on the rise.

The most fashionable baby names of the year have been revealed (stock image). Picture: Getty

The top 10 fashionable boys' names are:

Theodore

Louis

Frankie

Oakley

Louie

Elijah

Roman

Albie

Grayson

Ezra

It is likely that Prince Louis was the inspiration behind the growth of the popularity of the name. Picture: PA

The inspiration behind Louis will have - of course - come from Prince Louis, and Grayson and Oakley may be part of the growing trend of surnames being used as first names.

In stark contrast to the above, the most unpopular baby names of 2019 were recently revealed - and these ranged from Niles to Norma.

Read more: Baby names most likely to make your child a successful film star revealed

Names like Chandler, Monica and Ross (inspired by the Friends characters) were also cited - which led baby names expert SJ Strum to warn parents against naming their kids after popular cultural icons of the time.

The name Chandler has experienced a sharp decline in popularity. Picture: Warner Brothers

She told The Sun: “It's a lesson to modern parents that naming your child after the latest trend or popular TV show could see a swift decline in that name being one you'll love forever.

“However, what goes down must come up.

“Highly unpopular baby names are often chosen by hipster parents as these mums and dads seek out a unique name which will make their child stand out in real life and increasingly online.”

NOW READ:

These were the most popular baby names of 2019 - including Isla, Ivy and Simba