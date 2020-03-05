The baby names predicted to be most 'fashionable' in 2020 - from Rosie to Theodore

5 March 2020, 10:54

The most fashionable baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images)
The most fashionable baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

These are the baby names predicted to become most fashionable in 2020.

Experts have predicted what baby names will be most fashionable this year, and some of the future trendy monikers are quite surprising.

Parenting site Bounty has compiled a list of the top 10 names for both boys and girls that will likely become huge this year - ranging from traditional ones like Rosie, to more quirky offerings like Ezra.

Read more: From William to Ella, the naughtiest baby names have been revealed

The top 10 fashionable girls' names are:

Ada

Bonnie

Hallie

Delilah

Navaeh

Mollie

Penelope

Aurora

Willow

Rosie

It is likely that the inspiration behind the name Ada may in part be due to the character in Peaky Blinders, and Aurora is an example of Disney-inspired names that have recently been on the rise.

The most fashionable baby names of the year have been revealed (stock image)
The most fashionable baby names of the year have been revealed (stock image). Picture: Getty

The top 10 fashionable boys' names are:

Theodore

Louis

Frankie

Oakley

Louie

Elijah

Roman

Albie

Grayson

Ezra

It is likely that Prince Louis was the inspiration behind the growth of the popularity of the name
It is likely that Prince Louis was the inspiration behind the growth of the popularity of the name. Picture: PA

The inspiration behind Louis will have - of course - come from Prince Louis, and Grayson and Oakley may be part of the growing trend of surnames being used as first names.

In stark contrast to the above, the most unpopular baby names of 2019 were recently revealed - and these ranged from Niles to Norma.

Read more: Baby names most likely to make your child a successful film star revealed

Names like Chandler, Monica and Ross (inspired by the Friends characters) were also cited - which led baby names expert SJ Strum to warn parents against naming their kids after popular cultural icons of the time.

The name Chandler has experienced a sharp decline in popularity
The name Chandler has experienced a sharp decline in popularity. Picture: Warner Brothers

She told The Sun: “It's a lesson to modern parents that naming your child after the latest trend or popular TV show could see a swift decline in that name being one you'll love forever.

“However, what goes down must come up.

“Highly unpopular baby names are often chosen by hipster parents as these mums and dads seek out a unique name which will make their child stand out in real life and increasingly online.”

NOW READ:

These were the most popular baby names of 2019 - including Isla, Ivy and Simba

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It's now easier than ever to eat vegan at chain restaurants

How to eat vegan on the UK high street: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

Food & Health

Martin Lewis has spoken out on holiday-booking amid Coronavirus fears

Martin Lewis on whether you should book a holiday amid Coronavirus fears

Travel

A Pomeranian dog has tested positive for the killer bug.

Coronavirus patient’s dog tests positive for killer bug as experts say human-to-animal transmission is 'likely'
The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases?
Boris Johnson has urged the public to regularly wash their hands

Tips to help protect yourself and your family from Coronavirus

Trending on Heart

Are Cameron and Lauren still together?

Who is Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton, what is his job and is he still with Lauren?

TV & Movies

Giannina got together with Damian on Love Is Blind

Who is Love Is Blind's Giannina 'Gigi' Gibelli, what is her job and is she still with Damian Powers?

TV & Movies

Where are the cast of Love Is Blind now?

Where is the Love Is Blind cast now? What Cameron, Lauren, Jessica and more are up to in 2020

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind might be coming to the UK

Is Love Is Blind coming to the UK and will there be a season 2?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has been rushed to hospital after an accident during Dancing On Ice rehearsals

Joe Swash rushed to hospital after horror Dancing On Ice fall

Celebrities

Chanelle has been suffering with severe hair loss.

Chanelle Hayes admits years of yo-yo dieting left her balding

Celebrities