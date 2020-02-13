Gadgets, games and grub: Perfect Valentine's Day presents for the man in your life

We've got plenty of inspiration for men's Valentine's Day presents. Picture: Getty

If you're in need of inspiration for the perfect Valentine's Day present for your boyfriend or husband, check out these gift ideas... there's bound to be something that'll bring a smile to their face.

By Emma Gritt

With Valentine's Day approaching, you might still be stuck for what to buy your other half.

Some men are notoriously hard to buy for, which is why we've put together the ultimate list of present

We've tried to cover all bases, from practical presents and gadgets, to clothing, adrenaline-fuelled days out, and indulgent foodie gifts.

These gift ideas are sure to delight them - and some might double up as a present for you, too...

Steak dinner for two

Show off your cooking skills (or his) with a restaurant-standard steak delivered to his door. Picture: Turner and George

If you want a cosy night in but restaurant quality food, butchers Turner and George's £55 Valentine's package could be just the ticket.

In the post you'll receive a tender 1kg Porterhouse steak for two, and a trio of perfectly paired mustards from Maille’s, Black Truffle with Chablis White Wine, Wholegrain and Dijon Originale.

Click here to buy now

A new toothbrush

Boots are currently selling this £340 toothbrush for £169. Picture: Oral B

Love their smile? Help them keep it that way with a new top of the range toothbrush.

Gadget geeks will love Oral-B's latest model, GENIUS X with Artificial Intelligence, which tracks where you are brushing (and not brushing enough) in your mouth.

Paired with the Oral-B app, they'll get personalised feedback in the form of a 'brushing score' which factors in whether they press too hard, length of brushing session and an overall rating for how complete your overall brushing coverage is.

Click here to buy now

Beard trimmer

With seventeen settings, your man will always have a great beard. Picture: Remington

Remington's Style Series Beard Trimmers lets your man take control of his facial hair - and whether he's got a full lumberjack beard or designer stubble, it'll adapt to his needs as smoothly as the contours of his face.

The B3 model is just £14.99 and has an Intuitive Zoom Wheel that lets you select one of 17 precise cutting lengths with accuracy and ease.

Click here to buy now

Trainers

These red skate shoes are very on-brand for V Day. Picture: Es

Treat your man to a pair of new kicks - a very Valentine's Day friendly red.

Es' SILO skate shoes, £85, are ideal for guys whose 'side chick' has four wheels. With an on trend chunky, yet refined look, this amazing design will look amazing on and off the board.

Click here to buy now

Shirt

The shirts are designed to look great worn untucked and come in a variety of colours. Picture: UNTUCKit

Most traditional shirts don’t look good untucked, but US brand UNTUCKit's shirts are specifically designed to be worn untucked - and fall at the perfect length.

The shirts are versatile, and suitable for wear at work, the pub, or more formal occasions - like out for a lovely dinner with their other half. Prices start from £70.

Click here to buy now

Duppy Share

The colourful bottle will give it pride of place on the shelf. Picture: Duppy Share

A bottle of UK's top selling rum, Duppy Share, £18, is sure to spice things up on Valentine's Day.

A golden blend of fiery Jamaican and smooth Barbadian rums with tropical fruit flavours up front, followed by a warm, buttery finish, it's delicious in a cocktail or over ice.

To make your Rum Lover feel extra special this Valentine’s Day, you can visit notonthehighstreet.com to personalise your bottle.

Click here to buy now

Japanese sandwich toaster

The toasted sandwich maker is sure to thrill lovers of the great outdoors. Picture: Snow Peak

If you've got an outdoorsy other half then they'll love the chance to enjoy a gourmet toasted sandwich... cooked over an open fire.

Made from a lightweight aluminium with a bamboo handle, the Snow Peak Tramezzino, £84, folds down in to a small fabric bag, making it ideal for packing for overnight stays in the wilderness, or longer adventures in the great outdoors.

Prefer al fresco dining to al fresco dozing? We imagine this will make some brilliant and inventive burgers come BBQ season.

Click here to buy now

Reusable water bottle

The Ocean Bottle is available in a variety of colours. Picture: The Ocean Bottle

Take a stand against plastic pollution in our oceans with this reusable water bottle that is part stainless steel part plastic once destined for a watery end.

Not only does the Ocean Bottle, £40, have great environmental credentials, it also boasts a flawless design - making it a must-have for stylish eco-warriors on the go.

Click here to buy now

Car air freshener

Infuse his car with his favourite scent. Picture: Halfords

If the other 'baby' in your man's life is his car, then why not buy a gift that both of them can enjoy?

Available exclusively in store at Halfords or online, these £2,99 air fresheners are infused with the iconic scent of Lynx.

Infused in to five different sleek diffuser a , available in five different formats. From Ice Chill for the cool car owner in your life, to Dark Temptation to draw your other half in, each one promises 30 days of freshness.

Click here to buy now

Tablet tray

This is perfect for a lazy weekend. Picture: A Place For Everything

If your man starts the day with a cuppa and screen time, let him do it in more comfort than ever with this padded tray, £17.99.

Featuring a slot for safe tablet positioning, there's enough space for a laptop or a cuppa and plate of toast.

Click here to buy now

Home mini bar

Perfect for if you don't have much space, this petite bar will make cocktail hour more fun. Picture: A Place For Everything

Indulge in some after work cocktails without a mega late night by setting up a bar at home.

This home bar set up, £99, allows you to store shakers, spirits and snacks in a stylish way - and will impress guests, too.

Click here to buy now