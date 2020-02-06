Valentine's Day 2020: Gin, rum, vodka and other spirits perfect for thoughtful gifts

We share some of the best bottles to give as a present this Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

With the special day falling on a Friday this year, you can indulge in a few drinks and not worry too much about the morning after...

There are plenty of fancy gins available that are ideal presents. Picture: Heart

You and your other half might be made for each other, like biscuits and tea… or gin?

Celebrate your perfect pairing with Cartwright & Butler’s Darjeeling-infused parlour gin, priced £43 from their website.

The gin blends eleven botanicals including juniper, coriander, angelica, cassia, oris root, and lemon peel – and comes in a beautiful tin.

If your amor is someone who will always opt for a shabby chic treasure over a piece of flatpack furniture, the brown paper wrapping of Bathtub Gin is sure to delight.

Inside, you’ll find a very floral gin packed with fresh botanical flavours - the result of a special one week distilling that gives this gin a heady cardamom and juniper taste. It’s priced at £31 at Tesco right now.

If your dream Valentine's weekend would see you jet off somewhere exotic, then Nordés Atlantic Galician Gin - an intriguing Spanish gin made with an Albariño-grape-based spirit - will help you pretend you're taking in the buzzy atmosphere of Barcelona, or Madrid.

This heady bottle boasts gastronomic notes of eucalyptus, laurel and mint and delicate flavours of white fruit, and is £35 from Amazon.

Another fruity choice is Warner's Raspberry Gin. Made with hedgerow fruits, one third of this bottle is fresh raspberries, blackberries and the family-run distillery hand-picked hedgerow elderflower. Available from Tesco for £28.

A liqueur makes for a lighter option with tonic or poured in to Prosecco. Picture: Heart

If you're torn between Prosecco and spirits, ASDA's Cherry Blossom and Lychee Valentine’s Day Gin Liqueur is crafted using the natural flavours of cherry blossom and lychee. They say it's lovely as it is, or poured in a glass of fizz. It's available until the end of March, priced £10.

When it comes to tequila, you'll struggle to find anything smoother than Patrón Silver - it's a favourite of tequila connoisseurs worldwide. Available from The Whiskey Exchange, priced £40.95.

Opt for something different with a bottle of Lanique, Spirit of Rose. Made from Attar of Rose, a substance created by thousands of hand-picked, steam-distilled rose petals which, gram for gram, is more valuable than gold.

With aromas of delicate rose, raspberry and soft hints of lime, and a taste of sweet rose, fresh raspberry and cherry, you can grab a bottle for £29.95. Mix with tonic or soda for a refreshing and light spritz.

Another lighter option come from Bacardi, whose new raspberry flavoured rum is gorgeous paired with lemonade for a refreshing spritz. It's £17 at ASDA.