Valentine's Day 2020: The best Prosecco, wine and Champagne for a romantic night in

There's a perfect bottle for your Valentine's Day - whatever your plans. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

February 14th falls on a Friday this year - what better excuse to crack open a bottle of bubbly? Whether you're celebrating with a special someone, your best pals, or just having a romantic night in for one, these tipples are just the ticket...

These sparkling wines are sure to bring a splash of fun to your romantic plans. Picture: Heart

Love Prosecco? Or does your Valentine love the fizzy stuff more than they love you? Surprise them with a personalised bottle of i heart Prosecco featuring their picture and a special message for £19.99 plus delivery.

Order online before February 11 to make sure it arrives in time for the big day.

If your favourite part of dinner is dessert or a huge cheese platter, then this sweet bottle of bubbly will certainly complement whatever you're tucking in to.

Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato has aromas of red apples and cherries, complemented by a luscious, lingering sweet finish. Enjoy with fresh fruits, white cheeses and sorbet. Right now you can grab a bottle for £8.50 from Tesco.

Another bottle of pink bubbles sure to bring some sparkle to the evening is the Martini Rosé Demi Sec.

This sparkling wine has the scent of rose, violet and rosemary. Its flavour is refreshing, sweet and fruity, with hints of wild strawberry. It's a lovely light bottle to have before dinner or with dessert. Available from Ocado, priced £6.99.

A bottle from closer to home is the gorgeous Bolney Wine Estate Eighteen Acre Rosé, an award winning English sparkling wine - a vibrant, deep pink with elegant mousse in the glass.

This light and fruity bottle is £23.99 and available to purchase online from the Bolney Wine website.

Read more: Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her

There are a lot of fruity reds available on the high street right now. Picture: Heart

If you're after a bottle of red to fuel an intense night of conversation, Dark Horse Merlot is an ideal gift for the mysterious object of your affections.

This Merlot features robust flavours of dark berry jam. A complex blend that offers a plush yet distinctive finish.

It's currently priced £8.50 a bottle at Tesco.

If you're a New World red wine lover, Lidl's new 'silky smooth reds' collection is bound to get you hot under the collar.

Their star bottle is the Saviour Cinsault, a juicy wine that’s bursting with red fruits and a hint of spice and priced at £6.49 and available in store or online.

Other wines in the collection include three varieties of Malbec priced from £5.99, and the Outlook Bay Pinot Noir, 2017, £9.99.

Read more: Cyprus is a perfect holiday spot for wine lovers... and here's why

These white and rose choices are perfect with a light meal or cheese. Picture: Heart

Over at Aldi, their Rockstone Ridge White Zinfandel is bursting with succulent strawberries, raspberries and cranberries.

A Californian tipple that's perfect served chilled for a cosy night in with you other half or your mates, it's available in store or online for just £4.19.

The signature salmon pink colour of The Ned Pinot Grigio 2018, New Zealand is made from the extended contact of the pink-skinned grapes.

A nose of pear drops, white blossom and nectarine, it's slightly tropical, with a smooth finish. This will taste great alongside fresh salads and creamy pastas. Available at Sainsbury's for £10.

Looking for a light, crisp dry wine with delicate flavours of citrus and white peaches? That's best enjoyed with white fish or soft cheese? You'll love Tesco Finest Saint Mont, £6.50 a bottle in store and online.

Another light and fruity option from Tesco is their Finest Marlborough Sauvingon Blanc. Priced at £6.00 a bottle, it has a gooseberry and passion fruit taste with a herbal note and long finish.

Sip chilled or pair with lighter dishes such as shellfish, poultry and salads.