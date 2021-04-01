How to give your garden the ultimate makeover as lockdown continues to lift

Give your garden the ultimate makeover with these must-have buys. Picture: PH/Getty

By Alice Dear

As the weather heats up and rules on socialising ease, there's no time like the present to give your garden that refresh it so badly needs.

From March 29, people have been given the all clear to socialise in groups of six – or two households – in parks and private gardens.

Like many of us, you may want to get friends and family over soon, but know your garden needs a makeover beforehand.

After months of winter, there's no time like the Spring to refresh your garden and make it the ultimate hang-out spot for you and your loved ones.

To make things easier for you, we've put together our favourite pieces on the market right now, including fire pits, garden lighting, tables, chairs and accessories.

READ MORE: Full list of all the coronavirus restrictions being lifted in England on March 29

Lighting

These garden lights will add something special to your outdoor space. Picture: PH/Getty

1. Elements 10m 110 LED Rope Outdoor String Lights, Dunelm, £8

2. 10 Bulb LED Solar Outdoor Flower Festoon String Lights, Dunelm, £15

3. Fire Glow Solar Lantern, Wilko, £7

4. Industrial Lantern Solar LED Stake Light, Online Lighting, £19.99

5. Home Solar Mini Wire Lanterns, Argos, £15

6. 12 Mini Mushroom Solar Stake Lights, Lights4Fun, £29.99

Garden Furniture

Sit back and enjoy the sun with these comfy sets. Picture: PH/Getty

1. Padded Foldable Charcoal Lounger, Dunelm, £30

2. Forest Garden Refectory Table & Sleeper Bench Set, Wilko, £425

3. Apolima Rattan effect Egg Chair, B&Q, £411

4. New Hampshire Foldable Hanging Chair, The Range, £299.99

5. Charles Taylor Twin Companion Dining Set, Robert Dyas, £289.99

6. Harbour Housewares Garden Hammock, Groupon, £37.99

Fire-pits and Chimineas

Stay warm outside with these fire-pits and chimineas. Picture: Getty/PH

1. Recycled Fire Bowl, Indian Fire Bowl Company, £86.36

2. Venezuela Clay Chimenea, Homebase, £60

3. Colorado Extra Large Steel Chiminea, Dunelm, £169

4. Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage, All Things Brighton Beautiful on Not On The High Street, £199.95

5. La Hacienda Perforated Steel Fireplace, The Range, £114.99

6. La Hacienda Steel Firepit, B&Q, £65

Garden Accessories

These cute accessories will bring your garden together beautifully. Picture: Getty/PH

1. Glass Hurricane, Barker and Stonehouse, £18

2. Norfolk Leisure Cool Bar With Lights, Hayes Garden World, £89

3. Ochre Teddy Throw, Wilko, £10

4. Medium Copper Effect Lantern, Wilko, £12

5. Velvet Embroidered Bee Cushion, M&S, £15

6. Elegant Outdoor Mirror, Cox & Cox, £250