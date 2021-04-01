How to give your garden the ultimate makeover as lockdown continues to lift

1 April 2021, 14:25

Give your garden the ultimate makeover with these must-have buys
Give your garden the ultimate makeover with these must-have buys. Picture: PH/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the weather heats up and rules on socialising ease, there's no time like the present to give your garden that refresh it so badly needs.

From March 29, people have been given the all clear to socialise in groups of six – or two households – in parks and private gardens.

Like many of us, you may want to get friends and family over soon, but know your garden needs a makeover beforehand.

After months of winter, there's no time like the Spring to refresh your garden and make it the ultimate hang-out spot for you and your loved ones.

To make things easier for you, we've put together our favourite pieces on the market right now, including fire pits, garden lighting, tables, chairs and accessories.

READ MORE: Full list of all the coronavirus restrictions being lifted in England on March 29

Lighting

These garden lights will add something special to your outdoor space
These garden lights will add something special to your outdoor space. Picture: PH/Getty

1. Elements 10m 110 LED Rope Outdoor String Lights, Dunelm, £8

2. 10 Bulb LED Solar Outdoor Flower Festoon String Lights, Dunelm, £15

3. Fire Glow Solar Lantern, Wilko, £7

4. Industrial Lantern Solar LED Stake Light, Online Lighting, £19.99

5. Home Solar Mini Wire Lanterns, Argos, £15

6. 12 Mini Mushroom Solar Stake Lights, Lights4Fun, £29.99

Garden Furniture

Sit back and enjoy the sun with these comfy sets
Sit back and enjoy the sun with these comfy sets. Picture: PH/Getty

1. Padded Foldable Charcoal Lounger, Dunelm, £30

2. Forest Garden Refectory Table & Sleeper Bench Set, Wilko, £425

3. Apolima Rattan effect Egg Chair, B&Q, £411

4. New Hampshire Foldable Hanging Chair, The Range, £299.99

5. Charles Taylor Twin Companion Dining Set, Robert Dyas, £289.99

6. Harbour Housewares Garden Hammock, Groupon, £37.99

Fire-pits and Chimineas

Stay warm outside with these fire-pits and chimineas
Stay warm outside with these fire-pits and chimineas. Picture: Getty/PH

1. Recycled Fire Bowl, Indian Fire Bowl Company, £86.36

2. Venezuela Clay Chimenea, Homebase, £60

3. Colorado Extra Large Steel Chiminea, Dunelm, £169

4. Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage, All Things Brighton Beautiful on Not On The High Street, £199.95

5. La Hacienda Perforated Steel Fireplace, The Range, £114.99

6. La Hacienda Steel Firepit, B&Q, £65

Garden Accessories

These cute accessories will bring your garden together beautifully
These cute accessories will bring your garden together beautifully. Picture: Getty/PH

1. Glass Hurricane, Barker and Stonehouse, £18

2. Norfolk Leisure Cool Bar With Lights, Hayes Garden World, £89

3. Ochre Teddy Throw, Wilko, £10

4. Medium Copper Effect Lantern, Wilko, £12

5. Velvet Embroidered Bee Cushion, M&S, £15

6. Elegant Outdoor Mirror, Cox & Cox, £250

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Lockdown Loo will help you find your closest public toilet

This website shows you which public toilets are open as people are allowed to meet outside
Here's how you can keep your little bunnies entertained over the Easter weekend

Easter egg hunt clues and ideas: How to make this year's Easter extra fun for the children
Love wine? Well, we think you'll like this job!

This California winery will pay you £7K a month to live there rent free and drink wine
Heartwarming moment elderly couple are reunited for their 65th wedding anniversary after a year apart

Heartwarming moment elderly couple are reunited for their 65th wedding anniversary after a year apart
Holly Willoughby is wearing a sustainable dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot dress from Reformation

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Who is ready for the ultimate Harry Potter movie marathon?

The Harry Potter films are being shown back-to-back this Easter weekend

TV & Movies

Louise and Jamie Redknapp were married for 20 years

Louise and Jamie Redknapp children: How many kids do they have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Hilarious moment Line of Duty's Martin Compston breaks character to celebrate Scotland football win

Hilarious moment Line of Duty's Martin Compston breaks character to celebrate Scotland football win

TV & Movies

Snowpiercer season 3: Will there be another series of the Netflix thriller?

Will there be a Snowpiercer season 3? All the details of new Netflix series revealed

Netflix

Sophie Sandiford has shared a photo of her mum

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford stuns fans with rare picture of lookalike mum

Gogglebox