You can now buy incredible glow in the dark bedding perfect for kids this Christmas

You can now buy incredible glow in the dark bedding for Chrismtas. Picture: Home Bargains

Home Bargains are selling a glow in the dark duvet and pillow set that's ideal for little ones over Christmas.

Christmas will look very different for most of us this year, but that doesn't mean you can't deck out your home with your favourite festive decorations.

And if you're looking for some inspiration, Home Bargains are selling an incredible glow in the dark duvet set that's perfect for adults and kids alike.

The duvet set - which comes in month single and double size - is decorated with Santa's sleigh and reindeer, complete with glowing snowflakes and moon.

Sharing a photo of the bedding to Instagram, the retailer wrote: “Give your bedroom a Christmas update with this Glow in the Dark duvet set.

“The beautiful Christmas scene will bring a smile to your face every morning, while the calming winter colours will help you drift off peacefully at night.”

The Home Bargains website says: “The magic doesn't just stop with the inclusion of Santa though; turn off the light and watch as it glows in the dark!

“One thing is for sure, you'll be dreaming of a white Christmas every night.”

Many people rushed to comment their excitement at the duvet set, with one writing: "how amazing!" and another adding: "omg I love this!!!!! X."

