New government website tells you what your ideal job is based on these 15 questions

A new government skills assessment aims to help people decide what career they might like.

If you’re struggling to find your calling in life, now the government has created a quiz for new career recommendations.

The ‘skills assessment’ on the National Careers Service website asks a series of questions about personality types and work ethic in a bid to determine what job participants would suit.

It asks those taking part how strongly they agree with fewer than 50 statements.

These include whether they like leading a team, getting stuck in to manual labour or are more of a creative.

It then generates various sectors that might be suited to that person based on the answers they gave, including 'creative and media','sports and leisure' and 'manufacturing'.

And the results cover a whole range of careers including aromatherapist, waitress, farmer, lawyer and psychiatrist.

The description reads: “This assessment asks you to think about the type of work you want to do. It takes 5 to 10 minutes, or slightly longer if you’re using a screen reader or magnifier.

“At the end, you’ll get a summary of job groups that might interest you based on your answers, for example creative careers or working in healthcare.

“You can answer a few more questions to see particular jobs that may suit you, like an animator or a paramedic. From here, you can get more detailed information about each role."

This comes after Rishi Sunak suggested many people may have to retrain if they lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chancellor was asked: “If you're a professional musician, what is your message right now? If they can't earn enough money to live, is your message for them, you're going to have to get another job?

To which he replied: “It's a very sad time, three quarters of a million people have already lost their jobs, we know that and that is likely to increase and many more people will.

“I can't pretend that everyone can do exactly the same job they were doing at the beginning of this crisis and that's why we've put a lot of our extra resource into trying to create new opportunities for people.”

