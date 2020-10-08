Aldi urgently recalls Rooster chicken products over salmonella threat

8 October 2020, 10:19

Aldi has recalled two products
Aldi has recalled two products. Picture: PA Images/Aldi

Supermarket Aldi has issued a warning to customers over their chicken products.

Aldi has issued an urgent recall of two of their Roosters products this week.

The supermarket giant has warned that their Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Breaded Poppin' Chicken could contain salmonella.

A notice on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website states: "Aldi has recalled Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken because the products may contain salmonella."

The product recall applies to the 210g chicken packs with batch codes L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020.

Affected products also have a best before date of May 25, 2022.

Aldi roosters poppin' chicken could contain salmonella
Aldi roosters poppin' chicken could contain salmonella. Picture: Aldi

Aldi has warned customers who have bought the affected products to avoid eating them.

Instead, they should be returned to your nearest Aldi store for a full refund and can use Aldi's shop locator to find your closest one.

Read More: Mum left furious after discovering sister-in-law is selling baby clothes she'd passed down to her

An Aldi spokesperson has since reassured customers that this is just a precaution, as they told The Sun: “We are recalling specific batches of these products as a precaution as they may contain traces of salmonella.

"Customers are advised not to eat these products and should return them to store for a full refund."

Salmonella is the type of bacteria that’s the most frequently reported cause of food-related illness.

It can cause an upset stomach, diarrhea, fever, and pain and cramping in your belly.

Most people get better on their own at home within 4 to 7 days, but in severe cases patients may need to go to the hospital.

Aldi added in a recall notice on the Food Standards Agency website: "We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation."

What to do if you’ve bought one of the Roosters chicken products?

If you have one of the affected Roosters chicken products in your freezer, do not eat them, as you may develop food poisoning.

You can return the products to your nearest Aldi store for a full refund.

If you'd like more information, you can email Aldi’s customer service at customer.service@aldi.co.uk or call 0800 042 0800.

Now Read: Harry Potter fans can visit 'honorary Quidditch towns' in the UK and Ireland

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This quiz will tell you what job you should have

New government website tells you what your ideal job is based on these 15 questions
Martin Lewis has warned people against purchasing gift cards this year

Martin Lewis warns people against buying gift cards for loved ones this Christmas

This Morning

Ikea is opening 50 new stores

IKEA to open 50 new stores this year after huge increase in demand
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy midi skirt from Zara

Celebrities

A woman has said she is furious after catching her sister in law selling baby clothes handed down

Mum left furious after discovering sister-in-law is selling baby clothes she'd passed down to her

Trending on Heart

Bradley Walsh broke down during This Morning

Bradley Walsh breaks down in tears on This Morning over 'heartbreaking' care home stories

This Morning

Coronation Street fans spotted new photos of Todd Grimshaw

Coronation Street fans get first look at 'new' Todd Grimshaw after Bruno Langley was axed

TV & Movies

Boris Johnson is set to announce new social distancing rules

All the new lockdown restrictions Boris Johnson could announce for England next week

News

Gareth Pierce has been recast as Todd Grimshaw on Coronation Street

Who is new Coronation Street actor Gareth Pierce and why did Bruno Langley leave?

TV & Movies

This is when and how you can see the annual Draconid meteor shower

When is the Draconid meteor shower this month and how can you watch it?

News