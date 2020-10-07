Harry Potter fans can visit 'honorary Quidditch towns' in the UK and Ireland

Many towns have been decked out in banners of their team. Picture: Shutterstock

11 towns in the UK and Ireland have become Quidditch towns with their own team.

Harry Potter fans can now visit the area of their favourite Quidditch team after a number of towns have been allocated their own team inspired by the books.

The 11 towns will be given their very own banners and crest-bearing goal hoops, in line with a Quidditch team from the Harry Potter series.

Read more: Harry Potter fans can now stay in a Gryffindor-themed cottage for £50

Harry Potter fans can visit the town of their favourite Quidditch team. Picture: Shutterstock

The move is to mark the release of Quidditch Through The Ages Illustrated Edition, which came out on 6 October. It was written by JK Rowling and illustrated by Emily Gravett.

The move is to celebrate the new edition of Quidditch Through The Ages. Picture: Shutterstock

The towns (and their teams) are as follows:

Appleby (home of the Appleby Arrows)

Ballycastle (home of the Ballycastle Bats)

Caerphilly (home of the Caerphilly Catapults)

Falmouth (home of the Falmouth Falcons)

Holyhead (home of the Holyhead Harpies)

Kenmare (Kenmare Kestrels)

Montrose (home of the Montrose Magpies)

Portree (home of the Pride of Portree)

Tutshill (home of the Tutshill Tornados)

Wigtown (home of the Wigtown Wanderers)

Wimborne (home of the Wimborne Wasps)

At Falmouth’s ceremony, its Town Mayor Councillor Steve Eva said, according to Metro: "We’re delighted to be recognised as an Honorary Quidditch Town.

Read more: School BANS Harry Potter books from library because they contain ‘real’ spells

"Harry Potter’s favourite sport Quidditch brings joy to children and adults across the world, and this decorative banner, emblazoned with the town’s team colours, shows our support for our beloved Quidditch team."

11 towns in the UK and Ireland are taking part. Picture: Shutterstock

"I’m obsessed with Harry Potter and dream of playing Quidditch, so I’m really happy to find out that I now live in an Honorary Quidditch Town,’ 11-year-old Áine Franey of Ballycastle said.

"I loved visiting the sign and it’s great that Ballycastle has been honoured in this way."



NOW READ:

Woman set to make £30,000 from forgotten first edition Harry Potter book