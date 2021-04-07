Groom kicks sisters out of wedding for ignoring his 'no children' rule

A man kicked his sister out of his wedding for bringing her children. Picture: Getty Images

A man has asked whether he was being unreasonable for not letting his sisters into his wedding.

A groom has divided the internet after he kicked his siblings out of his wedding ceremony.

In a post on Reddit, the anonymous man explained that he and his wife wanted a ‘child-free day’ and let everyone know beforehand.

The man said he has three sisters who have children ranging from two to ten years old.

And while all of his friends agreed to the rule, his family were not so understanding.

He explained: "My mom said it was illogical to not allow kids since (1 this never happened in the family and (2 my sisters live towns away so the kids can't be left alone.”

A man has hit out at his family for ignoring his wedding rules. Picture: Getty Images

While they eventually agreed to leave their children at home, when the big day came around his sisters ended up bringing their kids.

"I immediately went to ask what's the deal," he said, continuing: "They began arguing with me when I said I won't be letting them in with the kids.

"I had to get the security involved to make them leave."

After receiving some nasty texts from his loved ones, the anonymous user tried to explain his reasoning a few days after the wedding.

He said: "I asked If I allowed my sisters with their kids what message does that send to my in laws and friends who wanted to bring kids but they couldn't?"

It then came to light that his mum had told his sisters to ignore the rule, and later suggested he held another party where children would be invited.

"They blamed my wife and claimed it was deliberate," he said.

"They started talking to my wife trying to convince her that they don't approve of what happened and that they're giving us the chance to fix the situation otherwise the relationship is damaged.

"This caused me a headache and I don't think what I did was wrong. I just wanted them to have some respect for my wife and her family."

Other users couldn’t wait to comment, with many agreeing that his family were out of order.

"Your wedding, you set the rules and the guest list,” one said, adding: “Kids weren’t on it. They broke the rules intentionally and they suffered the consequences. Stand your ground."

Another agreed: "Does not sound like your mother respects you."

While a third said: "THEY ruined your wedding by completely disregarding your wishes.”

