Groom kicks sisters out of wedding for ignoring his 'no children' rule

7 April 2021, 10:03

A man kicked his sister out of his wedding for bringing her children
A man kicked his sister out of his wedding for bringing her children. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A man has asked whether he was being unreasonable for not letting his sisters into his wedding.

A groom has divided the internet after he kicked his siblings out of his wedding ceremony.

In a post on Reddit, the anonymous man explained that he and his wife wanted a ‘child-free day’ and let everyone know beforehand.

The man said he has three sisters who have children ranging from two to ten years old.

And while all of his friends agreed to the rule, his family were not so understanding.

He explained: "My mom said it was illogical to not allow kids since (1 this never happened in the family and (2 my sisters live towns away so the kids can't be left alone.”

A man has hit out at his family for ignoring his wedding rules
A man has hit out at his family for ignoring his wedding rules. Picture: Getty Images

While they eventually agreed to leave their children at home, when the big day came around his sisters ended up bringing their kids.

Read More: Declan Donnelly's £5million family home 'targeted by burglars as they slept'

"I immediately went to ask what's the deal," he said, continuing: "They began arguing with me when I said I won't be letting them in with the kids.

"I had to get the security involved to make them leave."

After receiving some nasty texts from his loved ones, the anonymous user tried to explain his reasoning a few days after the wedding.

He said: "I asked If I allowed my sisters with their kids what message does that send to my in laws and friends who wanted to bring kids but they couldn't?"

It then came to light that his mum had told his sisters to ignore the rule, and later suggested he held another party where children would be invited.

"They blamed my wife and claimed it was deliberate," he said.

"They started talking to my wife trying to convince her that they don't approve of what happened and that they're giving us the chance to fix the situation otherwise the relationship is damaged.

"This caused me a headache and I don't think what I did was wrong. I just wanted them to have some respect for my wife and her family."

Other users couldn’t wait to comment, with many agreeing that his family were out of order.

"Your wedding, you set the rules and the guest list,” one said, adding: “Kids weren’t on it. They broke the rules intentionally and they suffered the consequences. Stand your ground."

Another agreed: "Does not sound like your mother respects you."

While a third said: "THEY ruined your wedding by completely disregarding your wishes.”

Now Read: All the new rules shoppers in England must follow when visiting Primark, B&Q, Argos and IKEA from April 12

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum has been praised for her hack on Instagram

Mum shares incredible way she removes scratches from her stainless steel fridge using toothpaste
Primark is reopening in England this month

When does Primark open and what are the new opening times?

News

The heartwarming note was shared to Facebook (right: stock image)

Stranger praised for heartwarming note about 'not judging' other mums while on holiday
A woman has revealed this easy hack to get rid of scratches

Woman shares genius hack for getting scratches off wooden floor using walnuts
Captain Tom's family have launched a fundraiser in his memory

Captain Tom Moore's family launch fundraising challenge to mark his 101st birthday

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on The Circle's Natalya (AKA 'Felix')

Who is Natalya from The Circle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on The Circle's Andy

Who is Andy from The Circle? Wife, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Who is Manrika?

Who is Manrika from The Circle UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

The winner of The Circle will be crowned on Friday...

Who will win The Circle UK?

TV & Movies

When is the final of The Circle UK?

When is the final of The Circle UK?

TV & Movies

What channel is The Flight Attendant on in the UK?

How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

TV & Movies