Gucci is selling 'grass-stained' jeans for £600, and people have a lot to say

22 September 2020, 14:33

These 'grass-stained' jeans are being sold by Gucci for £600
These 'grass-stained' jeans are being sold by Gucci for £600. Picture: Gucci
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

The Gucci jeans from the Fall Winter 2020's 'grunge vibe' collection look just like your dad's gardening trousers.

Designer brands often shock us with their extreme prices, whether it's £300 for a t-shirt, or over £10,000 for a handbag.

But nothing has left the Internet as baffled as this pair of Gucci 'grass-stained' jeans.

That is right, designer brand Gucci is selling pre-stained jeans – and they cost a whopping £600.

READ MORE: The best gymwear to buy in 2020

The jeans are made from 100 per cent organic cotton and feature a 'stained-like, distressed effect'
The jeans are made from 100 per cent organic cotton and feature a 'stained-like, distressed effect'. Picture: Gucci
The Gucci jeans will set you back a massive £600, while the dungarees will cost £850
The Gucci jeans will set you back a massive £600, while the dungarees will cost £850. Picture: Gucci

The jeans, from the male collection, are called the 'eco washed organic denim pant' and feature a "stained-like, distressed effect".

They have a wide-leg fit, and are made in Italy from 100 per cent organic cotton.

Gucci are also selling a pair of denim dungarees with the same 'grass-stained' effect, for an eye-watering £850.

People have, understandably, been left confused by the new design, and have been left wondering if this will soon become a new trend.

One person wrote on Twitter: "These were literally my jeans when I was a kid. Now they're going to be a fashion statement."

Another joked: "Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden?????"

READ NOW: Primark names four quietest UK stores since reopening in June as sales drop

