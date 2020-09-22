Gucci is selling 'grass-stained' jeans for £600, and people have a lot to say

These 'grass-stained' jeans are being sold by Gucci for £600. Picture: Gucci

By Alice Dear

The Gucci jeans from the Fall Winter 2020's 'grunge vibe' collection look just like your dad's gardening trousers.

Designer brands often shock us with their extreme prices, whether it's £300 for a t-shirt, or over £10,000 for a handbag.

But nothing has left the Internet as baffled as this pair of Gucci 'grass-stained' jeans.

That is right, designer brand Gucci is selling pre-stained jeans – and they cost a whopping £600.

The jeans are made from 100 per cent organic cotton and feature a 'stained-like, distressed effect'. Picture: Gucci

The Gucci jeans will set you back a massive £600, while the dungarees will cost £850. Picture: Gucci

The jeans, from the male collection, are called the 'eco washed organic denim pant' and feature a "stained-like, distressed effect".

They have a wide-leg fit, and are made in Italy from 100 per cent organic cotton.

Gucci are also selling a pair of denim dungarees with the same 'grass-stained' effect, for an eye-watering £850.

Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden????? pic.twitter.com/XWcJf36xbi — 𝕜𝕚𝕞𝕫𝕚𝕟𝕙𝕠 (@kfjoanes) September 22, 2020

Gucci selling grass stained jeans for £600. They weren't Gucci but as a kid playing Football with mates I had many pairs of trousers that looked like that, at a fraction of the price. pic.twitter.com/CT012r5N86 — Andrew (@officialDB3K) September 22, 2020

Gucci lost their damn minds with those grass stained jeans 🥴 — najah (@najahwajah_) September 21, 2020

People have, understandably, been left confused by the new design, and have been left wondering if this will soon become a new trend.

One person wrote on Twitter: "These were literally my jeans when I was a kid. Now they're going to be a fashion statement."

Another joked: "Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden?????"

