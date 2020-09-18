The best gymwear to buy in 2020: stylish and affordable activewear for women

Stylist and affordable activewear to buy for 2020. Picture: Getty/various

Where to buy comfortable, stylish and affordable gym wear in the UK.

As Autumn sets in, many of us will be kickstarting our fitness routines after a well-deserved break over the summer months.

While the country has been in lockdown, many of us have been embracing home and outdoor workouts rather than splashing out on classes and the gym, meaning there's no better time to invest in some new workout clothes.

This year has seen many Brits get into exercise for the first time as a means of keeping fit during the lockdown period - and whether you're new to working out or not, there are plenty of options to give your wardrobe a refresh.

Here are our picks of the best.

Boux Avenue

The much-loved lingerie retailer has just launched a brand new Boux Sport campaign called 'This Is Us', featuring Lottie Tomlinson and Love Island's Joanna Chimonides.

The gorgeous edit features bold, eye-catching colours, and has just the right amount of stretch for a variety of workouts.

Boux Sport have launched 'This Is Us'. Picture: Boux Avenue

Crop top: £22

Leggings: £35

Click here to buy online

CONTUR

CONTUR baseline vest. Picture: CONTUR

CONTUR specialise in high quality and shape-enhancing activewear, and they're launching an affordable new range coming this October.

CONTUR Newfound shorts. Picture: CONTUR

The range is designed and manufactured in the UK, and made from super-soft textiles fashioned in Italy from ECONYL (repurposed nylons), ocean plastics and recycled cotton.

Pieces available now include their baseline vests and newfound shorts.

Baseline vest - £34.99

Newfound shorts - £39.99

Vibe By Christine

We love this set from Christine McGuinness' range. Picture: Vibe by Christine

Vibe By Christine is owned by Christine McGuinness, and features gorgeous activewear for a range of different activities.

We're huge fans of the Calm two-piece, which features a long sleeved crop top just perfect for the cold winter months.

Calm two-piece - £55

Ellesse

Sportswear brand Ellesse has some incredible pieces perfect for any activewear collection - and we can't get enough of their dusty pink collection.

Adattare legging pink. Picture: Ellesse

Sarta bra top. Picture: Ellesse

Adattare legging pink - £35

Sarta bra top - £28

H&M

H&M are building themselves quite the reputation as the go-to place for affordable, high quality activewear - and we can see why.

Seamless high waist tights. Picture: H&M

Seamless high waist tights - £19.99

Cycling shorts. Picture: H&M

Cycling shorts - £14.99

Missguided

Missguided have launched a new range of affordable activewear to suit a variety of styles.

We're huge fans of the MSGC Contrasting Gym Top and matching leggings.

Black MSGD contrasting stitch panel gym leggings. Picture: Missguided

Black MSGD Contrasting Gym Crop Top, £22

Black MSGD Contrasting Stitch Panel Gym Leggings, £20

Umbro

Umbro's range is comfortable, stylish, and makes for great loungewear as well - and their hoodies and sweatshirts are perfect for running outside in the cold winter months.

Training woven pant. Picture: Umbro

Training woven pant - £22

Classic Oh Hoody. Picture: Umbro

Classic Oh Hoodie - £55

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing have a wide range of activewear to suit a variety of different exercises and styles - and we can't get enough of their sets.

Monochrome contrast set. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Monochrome contrast high waist gym legging - £20

Monochrome contrast zip up sports crop top - £15

Black shine detail leggings. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Black cross back detail padded sports bra - £15

Black high shine detail gym legging

