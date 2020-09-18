Martin Lewis gives update on how you can claim money for working from home

18 September 2020, 10:01 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 10:05

Martin Lewis has updated workers about claiming tax relief
Martin Lewis has updated workers about claiming tax relief. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

The Money Saving Expert has revealed how to get £24 a week for working from home.

With many of us forced to work from home during the pandemic, now Martin Lewis explained how you can claim some money back.

Being at home full time or part time can cause electricity and heating bills to shoot up, but there is a way to claim tax back on these extra costs.

It was revealed back in April that you can fill out a self assessment form online and get £24 a month tax-free.

And even if you are heading back into the office part time, Martin Lewis has confirmed that you are still entitled to a £6 a week tax break.

Martin Lewis has given advice on claiming tax relief
Martin Lewis has given advice on claiming tax relief. Picture: ITV

Martin Tweeted: "It's confirmed this applies even if you're only required to work from home part of the week.

In his blog on MoneysavingExpert.com, it states: “Many offices and places of work are reopening, but to ensure they are Covid safe, fewer employees can go into the premises at any one time.

Read More: Martin Lewis reveals how households can claim a £5,000 green homes voucher

“HMRC has confirmed that as long as you are required to work at home and have additional expenses due to it, even if:

- It is only working from home part-time

- Others are going into work

- You are only needed to work at home, say, one day in five and were in the office the rest of the week.”

It adds: "It's all thanks to allowance in place to cover the increase in your bills that results from spending all your time at home.

"If your employer requires you to work at home, you can – and have always been able to – claim for increased costs due to working from home, eg, heating and electricity."

You will need to fill out a form online or via post and detail the amount you are owed which is equivalent to £6/wk for the period you've been working from home.

Martin added: "Apportioning these costs is tough. So instead you can, in simple terms, claim a rate of £6 a week. You can claim more if your costs are higher, but it becomes a much more labour intensive process.”

There are two main ways to claim the money, either online with a P87 form using your Government Gateway account or by filling out a postal P87 form. You will hear back within a couple of weeks.

Now Read: Martin Lewis urges furloughed Brits to check their payslips as rules change

