This 29p hack to clear window condensation is genius

Here's how to get rid of the condensation in your home. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

How can I get rid of condensation on the windows in my home? One woman has revealed her hack...

With the cold nights drawing in, you might be noticing more condensation on your windows.

This occurs when water vapour in the air deposits itself on surfaces that are at lower temperatures.

So when moist air comes into contact with the cold surface of your glass windows, it releases some of this moisture as water droplets.

But while there are many ways to try and get rid of condensation in your home, one woman has shared her simple hack which can cost as little as 29p.

Here's how to get rid of condensation in your house. Picture: Alamy

Taking to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group on Facebook, one woman reached out for help saying she couldn’t get rid of the water droplets.

"Without fail, everyday the windows have condensation like this," she wrote.

“I’ve tried the little (dehumidifier) pots shown in the picture to help but it’s made zero difference.

“Any advice on how to stop this would be brill! It even leaks water onto the window seal some days from how much condensation there is.”

And other users were quick to comment, with many suggesting that salt could be used.

Salt can be used to reduce moisture in the air. Picture: Getty Images

One person said: “Leave a little pot or two of salt on your window sill. It draws the moisture . Just put a fresh pot/bowl out each night.”

Another wrote: “Put salt in a bowl on the window sill it will draw the damp to it.”

A third added: “Crack the windows all day. Wipe the wet windows with a towel. Salt near the windows at night. I have done this for years.”

When someone else suggested a dehumidifier, a fourth wrote: “Here’s a cheaper way, grab a big plastic tub and make your own dehumidifier by putting cat litter or salt or even sugar in it, anything that will absorb moisture.”

According to experts, salt can remove excess moisture in the air, therefore reducing the amount of condensation on your window.