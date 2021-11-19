Cleaning fans share tip for quickly drying laundry without using a tumble dryer

19 November 2021, 15:10

The hack was shared to a cleaning Facebook group (stock images)
The hack was shared to a cleaning Facebook group (stock images). Picture: Getty

People have been sharing a hack they claim helps washing dry quickly in cold weather.

With the winter months settling in, it often feels like it takes our laundry forever to dry when it's hung up in the cold.

Those of us without a tumble-dryer may struggle to get laundry done quickly at this time, but there may be hope for us yet...

One Facebook user recently took to a Facebook group for fans of Mrs Hinch, asking for advice on how to overcome this struggle.

As reported by The Express, the post in Cleaning Tips and Tricks read: "How do people get washing dry without a tumble dryer in the winter?!

It's claimed that a dehumidifier can help dry laundry quickly (stock image)
It's claimed that a dehumidifier can help dry laundry quickly (stock image). Picture: Getty

"We have so much washing but getting it dry is such a problem!"

Fans rushed to the comment section to offer advice, with many suggesting the same thing - use a dehumidifier.

Many people struggle to get their clothes dry in the cold winter months (stock image)
Many people struggle to get their clothes dry in the cold winter months (stock image). Picture: Getty

Members of the group claimed it was 'easier', 'faster', and 'cheaper' than a tumble dryer, with one person writing: "Clothes on a close horse and then switch on a Dehumidifier works wonders."

Another wrote: "I just bought a dehumidifier and it’s great, money well spent."

A third said: "Dehumidifier. We get bad condensation so have one anyway. I hang it in the utility room, shut the door and a load is dry in four hours. Do have a tumble dryer but dehumidifier is a lot cheaper."

