Hamilton is returning to the West End this summer, here's how you can book tickets

29 April 2021, 15:05 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 15:10

Hamilton will be back in the West End this August
Hamilton will be back in the West End this August. Picture: PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Hit musical Hamilton will return to the West End in August.

Hamilton is planning to return to London's West End this summer, as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The show has been closed for more than a year due to pandemic, but it will hopefully be able to welcome excited fans back to theatres on August 19.

Originating in New York, the musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and the Founding Fathers of America.

After debuting on Broadway in January 2015, the global sensation has won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

And it should be back in just a few weeks, if the government's reopening roadmap remains on track.

Hamilton first debuted on Broadway in 2015
Hamilton first debuted on Broadway in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said: “For over a year the lights on the West End have been dark and our friends, family and colleagues on and off the stage have been out of work.

Read More: Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast of Hamilton perform for girl, 9, over video call after show was cancelled

“It is with tremendous gratitude that we announce the return of Hamilton to London’s Victoria Palace Theatre this August. We will safely gather to tell this story again. We’ll be back.”

Producer Cameron Mackintosh added: “The last year has been unbelievably hard for everyone but particularly so for the theatre profession.

“I have been moved and inspired by the resilience and camaraderie of so many practitioners from all aspects of our industry who have taken on any job so that they and their families could survive.

“I am therefore delighted to announce that our wonderful company will be back in The Room Where It Happens from August 19 at the Victoria Palace Theatre, now that the Prime Minister has told us that we are on track to reopen ‘cautiously but irreversibly’ this summer.

“No need to Wait For It any longer!”

The show first opened in London in December 2017, while a filmed version was recorded at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and released on Disney+ last summer.

How to get Hamilton tickets:

Hamilton is scheduled to return to the Victoria Palace Theatre from 19 August and you can get your tickets from the official website here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How to keep the wasps away this summer

Expert reveals how to safely keep wasps away when you're eating outside
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from the highstreet

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped skirt from Zara

Celebrities

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse

UK weather: Heavy rain and plummeting temperatures to hit Britain this Bank Holiday weekend

News

'I refuse to leave my daughter alone with my parents after they pierced her ears'

'I refuse to leave my daughter alone with my parents after they pierced her ears'
Dogs and cats can't eat a lot of BBQ foods

What can dogs eat from a BBQ? Safe and unsafe foods for your pet

Trending on Heart

Man claiming to be Charles and Camilla's secret son has interview taken off air

Man claiming to be Charles and Camilla's secret son has This Morning interview taken off air

This Morning

Ian Puleston-Davies starred in Coronation Street

Viewpoint cast: Who is Ian Puleston-Davies and who did he play in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Line of Duty fans think Steve Arnott could be H

Shock Line Of Duty fan theory claims Steve Arnott is H

TV & Movies

Jimmy King is played by Nick Miles in Emmerdale

Who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale and is he leaving?

TV & Movies

Netflix has launched a new 'Play Something' feature

Netflix launches new ‘Play Something’ feature which chooses a film for you

Netflix