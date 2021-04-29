Hamilton is returning to the West End this summer, here's how you can book tickets

Hamilton will be back in the West End this August. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Hit musical Hamilton will return to the West End in August.

Hamilton is planning to return to London's West End this summer, as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The show has been closed for more than a year due to pandemic, but it will hopefully be able to welcome excited fans back to theatres on August 19.

Originating in New York, the musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and the Founding Fathers of America.

After debuting on Broadway in January 2015, the global sensation has won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

And it should be back in just a few weeks, if the government's reopening roadmap remains on track.

Hamilton first debuted on Broadway in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said: “For over a year the lights on the West End have been dark and our friends, family and colleagues on and off the stage have been out of work.

“It is with tremendous gratitude that we announce the return of Hamilton to London’s Victoria Palace Theatre this August. We will safely gather to tell this story again. We’ll be back.”

Producer Cameron Mackintosh added: “The last year has been unbelievably hard for everyone but particularly so for the theatre profession.

“I have been moved and inspired by the resilience and camaraderie of so many practitioners from all aspects of our industry who have taken on any job so that they and their families could survive.

“I am therefore delighted to announce that our wonderful company will be back in The Room Where It Happens from August 19 at the Victoria Palace Theatre, now that the Prime Minister has told us that we are on track to reopen ‘cautiously but irreversibly’ this summer.

“No need to Wait For It any longer!”

The show first opened in London in December 2017, while a filmed version was recorded at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and released on Disney+ last summer.

How to get Hamilton tickets:

Hamilton is scheduled to return to the Victoria Palace Theatre from 19 August and you can get your tickets from the official website here.