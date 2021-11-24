The happiest places to live in the UK have been revealed

24 November 2021, 10:10 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 10:24

Hexham has been named the happiest place to live in the UK
Hexham has been named the happiest place to live in the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Hexham has been named the happiest place to live in Britain 2021 - is your hometown in the top 20?

Over the past two years, thousands of people have decided to change their lifestyle in the UK.

And it looks like lots of us have been enjoying a quieter time as of late, as the northern market town of Hexham has now been named the happiest place to live.

The poll conducted by Rightmove asked 21,000 people how they feel about where they live.

Richmond has been voted the second happiest place to live
Richmond has been voted the second happiest place to live. Picture: Alamy

Specific questions were based around things such as friendliness, community spirit, nature and green spaces, schools, restaurants, shops, and sports facilities.

And Hexham in Northumberland came out on top, taking the title from St Ives in Cornwall, which was awarded the title last year.

Derek Kennedy, mayor of Hexham, said: “We are a small town with great history, Hexham Abbey and other historical buildings, and our marketplace is 800 years old.

“There is a wonderful community spirit, people are very supportive of one another.

Hexham is in Northumberland
Hexham is in Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

“The open countryside is wonderful with Hadrian’s Wall on our doorstep.

“We all know how great it is to live in Hexham but to win this accolade is fantastic.”

In Hexham, the average price of a house is £297,088, which is lower than the average price of £342,401.

Richmond-upon-Thames in South West London was second on the list, where the average house price comes in at a whopping £1.2million.

In third place was Harrogate in North Yorkshire, where the average house price is £353,624.

St Ives has slipped down to eighth place
St Ives has slipped down to eighth place. Picture: Alamy

Last year’s winner, St Ives, has slipped all the way down to eighth, with an average house price of £494,393.

Elsewhere in the UK, Stirling was named the happiest place to live in Scotland, while in Wales it was Llandrindod Wells.

See the full list below:

  1. Hexham, Northumberland, £297,088
  2. Richmond-upon-Thames, south west London, £1,196,892
  3. Harrogate, Yorkshire, £353,624
  4. Hove, East Sussex, £525,906
  5. Llandrindod Wells, Wales, £193,601
  6. Stirling, Scotland, £191,226
  7. Monmouth, Wales, £312,649
  8. St Ives, Cornwall, £494,393
  9. Anglesey, Wales, £278,391
  10. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, £350,981
  11. Perth, Scotland, £167,160
  12. Hitchin, Hertfordshire, £491,223
  13. Woodbridge, Suffolk, £427,542
  14. Kendal, Cumbria, £258,961
  15. Macclesfield, Cheshire, £277,772
  16. Exeter, Devon, £303,215
  17. Salisbury, Wiltshire, £318,806
  18. Horsham, West Sussex, £433,892
  19. St Albans, Hertfordshire, £632,320
  20. Guildford, Surrey, £542,947

