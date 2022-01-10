You can now buy Harry Potter bath bombs that reveal your Hogwarts House

The magical bath bomb will reveal your house once it is dropped into the tub. Picture: Boots UK/Alamy/TikTok - meganjenkins092

By Alice Dear

Forget every quiz answer you've ever received, this is now the only strategy for being sorted into your house that we will endorse.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're a Harry Potter fan, then we're sure you've taken every test on the internet to find out whether you belong to Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin House.

And while we love answering questions about the Wizarding World as much as the next person, there's now no better way to find out your Hogwarts House than with a bath bomb.

That's right, Harry Potter bath bombs exist. What a time to be alive, right?

But these aren't just any Harry Potter bath bombs, these reveal your house when immersed in the hot water of your bath through colour.

The bath bomb is a white shimmery colour until it is immersed into hot water. Picture: Boots UK

If you don't know the colours of each Hogwarts House – first of all, how dare you – they are red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, yellow for Hufflepuff and blue for Ravenclaw.

When the Harry Potter bath bomb is popped into the tub, it will fizz until a colour is revealed, giving you your Hogwarts House (sorry Hufflepuffs, it might look like you've done a wee in the bath).

Shaped like Hogwarts itself, the bath bomb is a white shimmery colour, which will leave you with a beautiful sparkle when you step out of the bath, no matter which house you land in.

The bath bomb will give off a colour which will indicate your Hogwarts house. Picture: TikTok - meganjenkins092

The bath bomb is actually part of a Harry Potter collection from Boots, which is full of magical products.

As well as the house-revealing bath bomb, you can also get your hands on a liquid eyeliner shaped like a quill, a golden snitch bath fizzer and a Hedwig-shaped hand cream.

Sadly, a lot of these products - including the bath bomb – are out of stock the Boots website.

Have no fear though, as Amazon have got stock of the must-have bath bomb and it is available to buy here for £14.50.