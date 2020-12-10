You can now buy a Harry Potter engagement ring for your Hogwarts-obsessed partner

You can now get Harry Potter-inspired engagement rings. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures/EST 1897

By Alice Dear

But will they prefer a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw-inspired ring?

If you're looking to pop the question this festive period, and your partner is obsessed with all things Harry Potter, then look no further for the perfect ring.

That's because you can now buy Hogwarts house-inspired rings for your other half.

READ MORE: Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

Would your other half love a Gryffindor-inspired ring? Picture: PH

Whether they're brave like a Gryffindor, cunning like a Slytherin, loyal like a Hufflepuff or smart like a Ravenclaw, these gothic rings are so beautiful even Voldemort would want to make a Horcrux out of them.

Ben Jarrett at EST 1897 said: "When looking for a Harry Potter-inspired ring focus on finding coloured stones and diamonds’ and look for gothic features on a gold or silver band.

"As a pre-owned specialist, we have a range of rings to suit everyone’s needs and our Harry Potter inspired engagement rings are the perfect addition for any Wizarding fans".

These two engagement rings are perfect for the Slytherin in your life. Picture: PH

For the Gryffindor-loving Harry Potter fan, the jewellers recommend the 22ct Yellow Gold Red & White Stone Cluster Ring and the 14ct Yellow Gold Red Stone Ring, both set with red stones to resemble the house's colours.

For a Slytherin, the 9ct Yellow Gold Peridot Ladies Trilogy Ring and the 18ct Yellow Gold 0.81ct Diamond & Emerald Cluster Ring both scream Harry Potter with their gothic designs and extravagant finishes.

These stunning engagement rings are perfect for any Hufflepuff. Picture: PH

Sapphires are the perfect stones for getting engaged to any Ravenclaw. Picture: PH

Nothing says Hufflepuff more than the 9ct Yellow Gold Amber Solitaire Ring, for those witches and wizards looking to stand out.

Then there is the 14ct Yellow Gold Ladies 0.55ct Diamond Signet Ring, simple and understated, perfect for a Hufflepuff personality.

The 18ct Yellow Gold Sapphire and Diamond Trilogy Ring and the 14ct Yellow Gold Blue Cubic Zirconia Half Eternity Ring have been chosen for Ravenclaws looking to get engaged, both with blue stones reflecting the house's famous colours.

READ NOW: Prisoner of Azkaban voted best Harry Potter film