Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

20 November 2020, 14:39

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One woman has created a Slytherin themed Christmas living room using eBay buys and charity shop purchases.

Rachel Wood, 44, from Luton has transformed her living room into a Harry Potter-Christmas scene for the festive period.

The mum, who is a trained special effects make-up artist, created the incredible Slytherin setting using only charity shop buys and eBay nicknacks – and the results are amazing.

Staying true to the Slytherin theme, Rachel went with a green colour palette, using her creative eye to make her living room look like the Slytherin common room.

The mum of two told LatestDeals.co.uk that she had always loved Christmas, and tries to make the festive season extra special for her children, even though they are now grown up.

Rachel is an admissions host at Warner Bros. Studios Tour in London, which is where she got her idea for a themed Christmas setting.

Before this year's Slytherin theme, Rachel had previously created a Gryffindor room, which was then followed by a Yule Ball room.

She said: "I discovered that I was in Slytherin House via the Pottermore app, so this year I’ve opted for a Slytherin look and feel, which has been inspired by watching the films and seeing the authentic sets at work.”

Talking about the transformation, Rachel explained: "I start with the walls, which are decorated in shades of grey and silver.

"I then turn my attention to the small furnishings, such as cushion covers. I particularly love my drinks trolley, with its spinning orbs that look like something that Dumbledore would have in his study.

"I found it at a local, second-hand emporium two years ago for £30. It started off as gold and I decorated it with pre-loved potion style bottles, which I added lights and Harry Potter labels to. Over the past two years, I’ve sprayed it silver."

However, she explained that her favourite of the creations this year is the chest of drawers she found from a charity shop for £20.

She revealed that she had upcycled it into a dog bed and a TV unit in one by removing the draws and giving it a lick of paint.

Rachel is a great fan of reusing items, which means that a lot of pieces from this year's display will be used next year after she alters them in some way.

“It makes me really happy and takes me away from all the everyday stress and drama of life,” she says.

“There is nothing I like more than turning on all the twinkling lights, lighting the candles, and relaxing in the room. I do put it all up early to make the most out of all the effort that goes into it. I definitely want to enjoy it for more than a few weeks.”

