You can now hire ‘Gringotts Goblins’ to tutor your kids in Harry Potter themed lessons

There is now a Harry Potter themed tutoring service. Picture: Warner Bros/Exam Papers Plus

A private tutor dressed in full Harry Potter gear could inspire your child with wands, spell books and potions.

With most children starting a new term at school this week, it can be hard to get them back into studying.

But if your kids are fans of Harry Potter, we could have the answer to those homework woes as real life Witches and Wizards are now available as private tutors. Well... sort of!

Exam Papers Plus have launched their very own ‘School of Magic’ which provides specific themed tutors to help children across a wide range of subjects.

That means you can call on "Gringotts working goblins" to lend a hand with Maths in a Hogwarts-at-Home style setting.

The legendary Snape can also help your child in Chemistry, while "nearly headless nick" ghosts are available to provide private history lessons.

While the dressed-up private tutors will teach the set curriculum, your child could be inspired by a whole host of added extras included in the wizard-themed learning.

These include a handwritten ‘School of Magic acceptance letter’ after they finish the course, as well as wands and school accessories.

Truly getting into the Harry Potter spirit, the lucky student will also be given capes, spell books and potions.

Harry Potter themed lessons could help your child learn. Picture: Warner Bros

There is also the opportunity to upgrade the package with ‘real life character lookalikes as assistants’.

Speaking about the unusual new initiative, Faisal Nasim, Director and private tutor at Exampapersplus.co.uk claims their lessons are proven to “increase brain development and help memory function”.

He says: “We believe that creativity and inspiration can sometimes be lacking from the private tuition experience.

“Inspiring children to learn in new ways that capture their imagination has been proven to increase brain development and help memory function.

“‘Wizard’ style learning is an exciting new way to keep your children engaged for longer with topics they may previously have struggled with."

Package 1 called “Kwikspell” includes all the exciting props and accessories with prices starting at £60 per hour.

While Package 2 - aka “Spellbound” is described as “the extreme enchanted learning package” and also features an “Afternoon tea” with Philosopher’s Scones and special snack boxes starting at £100 an hour.

Travel is an additional cost.