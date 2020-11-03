A holiday park for hedgehogs has opened in the UK

By Naomi Bartram

To raise awareness of the dwindling population, the world’s first hedgehog holiday park has been created.

The world's first holiday park for hedgehogs has been made in the UK, to give the creatures somewhere safe to hibernate.

Created by Parkdean Resorts, the mini caravan park was built to call attention to the declining hedgehog population in the UK.

The park includes everything the little animals could ever need on their holidays, including four snug caravan homes and double glazed windows.

As well as french doors, quaint bunting, picturesque seating and plants, there’s even mini street lamps and a decking area where the little creatures can watch the sunset.

Parkdean Resorts have created a hotel for hedgehogs. Picture: Parkdean Resorts

Parkdean Resorts came up with the idea after hedgehogs were put on the endangered species list earlier this year.

Numbers in the wild are believed to have been around 30 million in 1950, but this dropped to 500,000 in 2018, which is a loss of 98% of the population.

Experts warn that if the current rates of decline continue, hedgehogs could be completely extinct in less than two years.

The holiday homes initiative aims to give them a safe and snug home, but there are also lots of ways members of the public can help too.

The hedgehog holiday park has bunting and mini street lamps. Picture: Parkdean Resorts

Parkdean Resorts says you can make your own hibernation hog hotel, make ponds safe with a ramp for them to climb out and ditching slug pellets and harmful pesticides.

Catherine Lynn, Chief Customer Officer at Parkdean Resorts, says: "Hedgehog's becoming endangered is a massive blow for UK wildlife and wildlife lovers.

“We wanted to do something big and bold to grab the nation's attention and encourage everyone to play their part in helping protect them from extinction.

“And what's more eye-catching than a miniature holiday park, designed and built especially for hedgehogs? We hope this world's first will inspire people to support our prickly pals at their most vulnerable time of year."

You can find out more about ways you can help on the Parkdean Resorts website.

