The Home Office is warning holidaymakers to renew their passports before November

3 October 2019, 14:05

Thousands of UK passports may need renewing
Thousands of UK passports may need renewing. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

For anyone planning on going on holiday towards the end of the year, it’s probably a good idea to check the expiry date on your passport.

As well as getting out the summer staples for the last time and picking up some last minute miniatures, you might have to add ‘renewing passport’ to your pre-flight checklist.

This is because after October 31st - aka the Brexit deadline and possibly the final day Britain will part of the European Union - any UK passport holders who don't have more than six months on their passport won’t be able to travel.

Ahead of the big day, the Home Office is now warning those planning to leave the country in November to make sure it expires after May 2020.

For example, if your passport expires on 1st May 2020, you’ll only be able to travel using it until 1st November 2019. If this includes you or anyone you know, it’s best you renew it as soon as possible.

Some UK passports won't work in Europe next month
Some UK passports won't work in Europe next month. Picture: PA Images

Read More: Finally you can buy a suitcase with an inbuilt phone charger - why had no one thought of it before?

Following the announcement, the government has created a free online tool to help residents check whether their documents will allow them to travel to Europe after Brexit.

One million texts are also being sent out warning British passport holders to renew them early to avoid chaos at the check in dates this winter. However, only those who provided their phone numbers when they applied for a passport will be contacted.

Read More: Holidaymakers left furious after turning up to £10,000 Airbnb penthouse apartment to find it doesn’t exist

A new passport costs £75.50 if you apply online, but it can take up to three weeks to arrive and even longer during busy periods, so it should be ordered ASAP to avoid disappointment.

The new rules were announced as part of the government's 'Get Ready For Brexit' campaign.

Other advice includes making sure you have taken out travel insurance, getting a health certificate for any pets and ensuring you have the right driving documents.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There has been a suspected measles outbreak in Essex

Health chiefs looking for 200 people after suspected measles outbreak in Essex
One school girl refused to answer an 'offensive' maths question

Outraged schoolgirl, 9, refuses to answer ‘offensive’ maths question that compared girls' weights
Try these Halloween party decorating ideas that won't break the bank

Poundland's Halloween range feature giant spiders, goblets and lots of glitter
The best day to get married next year has been 'revealed'

An astrologer has revealed the best day to get married next year

Weddings

The woman demanded guests spend at least £300 in the shock post (stock images)

'Entitled' bride demands guests fork out £300 each for wedding gifts

Weddings

Trending on Heart

Saffron and AJ laughed awkwardly

Piers Morgan insults AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker by asking Strictly stars if they've had sex

TV & Movies

The pair have been presenting for 10 years on the show

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will earn extra £150k each for added half-hour of This Morning next year

TV & Movies

Debbie returned to Corrie after 34 years

Coronation Street fans go wild as Debbie Webster makes dramatic comeback after 34 years

TV & Movies

Sarah Jayne Dunn has opened up about her son falling ill

Hollyoaks’ Sarah Jayne Dunn takes break from soap after son, 3, is rushed to hospital

TV & Movies

Mark and his fiance have welcomed their first baby

Westlife's Mark Feehily welcomes baby girl with fiance Cailean O’Neill

Celebrities

The first official trailer for X Factor Celebrities has been released

The X Factor: Celebrity trailer gives first glimpse as stars Wes Nelson and The Chase’s Vixen take to the stage

TV & Movies