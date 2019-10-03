The Home Office is warning holidaymakers to renew their passports before November

Thousands of UK passports may need renewing. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

For anyone planning on going on holiday towards the end of the year, it’s probably a good idea to check the expiry date on your passport.

As well as getting out the summer staples for the last time and picking up some last minute miniatures, you might have to add ‘renewing passport’ to your pre-flight checklist.

This is because after October 31st - aka the Brexit deadline and possibly the final day Britain will part of the European Union - any UK passport holders who don't have more than six months on their passport won’t be able to travel.

Ahead of the big day, the Home Office is now warning those planning to leave the country in November to make sure it expires after May 2020.

For example, if your passport expires on 1st May 2020, you’ll only be able to travel using it until 1st November 2019. If this includes you or anyone you know, it’s best you renew it as soon as possible.

Some UK passports won't work in Europe next month. Picture: PA Images

Following the announcement, the government has created a free online tool to help residents check whether their documents will allow them to travel to Europe after Brexit.

One million texts are also being sent out warning British passport holders to renew them early to avoid chaos at the check in dates this winter. However, only those who provided their phone numbers when they applied for a passport will be contacted.

A new passport costs £75.50 if you apply online, but it can take up to three weeks to arrive and even longer during busy periods, so it should be ordered ASAP to avoid disappointment.

The new rules were announced as part of the government's 'Get Ready For Brexit' campaign.

Other advice includes making sure you have taken out travel insurance, getting a health certificate for any pets and ensuring you have the right driving documents.