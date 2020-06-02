Household bills and food shops set to increase by hundreds during lockdown, new study shows

Household bills have increased dramatically over lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

A study has revealed why your household bills may have increased by hundreds over the quarantine period.

With most of us spending more time indoors than ever before, it’s probably no surprise that household bills have increased by hundreds of pounds.

While we might be saving money on nights in the pub and dinners out, it turns out our outgoings have increased dramatically since lockdown began.

In a new study by Confused.com, energy bills have gone up by £36 per month on average, as Brits rely on household appliances.

Families are watching TV more than ever. Picture: Getty Images

Nearly half (46%) of the 2000 people asked admitted to binge-watching television, while most are using items such as their kettle or games console much more often.

It’s not just bills which have shot up, as people are spending significantly more on food shops as well.

Before the pandemic, the average weekly food spend cost £61, but this has increased by £38 on average, with some Brits now paying an eye-watering £98 per week to fill their fridges.

We're spending more than ever on food, clothes and energy bills. Picture: Getty Images

And if you have treated yourself to something a little more extravagant over lockdown, you’re not alone as the research - carried out by One Poll on behalf of Confused.com - also suggests people are digging deeper into their pockets.

One in five (22%) of Brits are spending £67 more on home improvements per month, while a third (33%) are spending £43 more per month on feel-good treats for themselves.

Despite not being able to go out, one in eight (13%) are even giving themselves a new lockdown wardrobe and spending £45 more on clothes and shoes per month, on average.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter (27%) have splashed out on a big purchase recently, including a new PC (30%), new garden furniture (23%) or a new TV (20%), which have also contributed to rising energy bills.

Max Green, energy expert at Confused.com, says: “We’re all spending a lot more time at home, which means more TV time and a few more cups of tea. But all of this adds up to a significant sum on our energy bills.

“But how can we cut back on energy costs? Our guide suggests, small tips like switching off lights or items on standby can help shave a few pounds off the bill. ’Vampire appliances’ are a serious issue in most households. It’s rare that we always turn electric items off at the wall. But this could be the trick to saving a lot of money over the course of the year. It all adds up.”

