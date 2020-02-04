Ideas for Valentine’s Day: What to do with your girlfriend or boyfriend this year

Don't fancy going out for dinner this Valentine's Day? Check out our ideas for alternative things to do with your boyfriend or girlfriend...

It’s that time of year again, where romantics everywhere will start planning how to make this year’s Valentine’s Day even more special.

But if you’re bored of the traditional candlelit dinner or ‘Netflix and chill’ this February 14th, maybe it’s time to mix it up a little bit?

So, whether it’s a relaxing spa trip, adventure day or sweet afternoon out - we have a roundup of the best things to do with your other half on Valentine’s Day.

Do a treasure trail

Take your partner on a unique adventure with Treasure Trails for a date with a difference.

Perfect to take the pressure off a first date, or the ideal outing if your partner loves to get out and about, you can explore beautiful places across the country with this unique detective hunt.

Locations include Dorset, Berkshire, London and York, with self-guided walks including murder mysteries and treasure hunts starting at £9.99.

Take a class together

If there's a skill you've been dying to do but haven't got round to yet, it's a great time to do it with your other half.

Whether it's pottery, cooking or painting - you can find a whole host of courses at Course Horse.

Have a dance lesson

Try out a dance lesson with your other half. Picture: DAN’S

There are plenty of dance classes out there for you to try with your other half. Why not take a salsa lesson to re-ignite the fire?

There are plenty of studios around the country to suit you, but if you're in London for the weekend, DAN's new fitness studio in Marylebone which offers a whole host of exhilarating classes or events for around £23.

Host a bake off

If you want to stay in this February 14th, you could always try battling it out in the kitchen to see who has the best baking skills.

Great for Great British Bake Off fans everywhere, you could stock up on flour and sugar and get creative with some sweet treats.

Play a game of mini golf

There are plenty of companies which offer indoor mini golf around the country, including Swingers, Junkyard Golf, Birdies and Treetop Adventure Golf.

Grab a golf ball, putt and don't forget your cocktail, to make your way around a funky course for a bit of healthy competition

Try out an escape room

Try out an Escape Room with your other half. Picture: www.redletterdays.co.uk

Not one for the fainthearted, a thrilling escape room could be exactly what your partner wants this Valentine's.

There are plenty of exciting, interactive escape rooms across the country - check out Redletterdays.co.uk for some great deals.

Enjoy a cheese and wine night

Host a wine and cheese evening with your friends. Picture: Getty Images

A great way to take the pressure off Valentine's Day is to spend it with your friends.

Get all your pals round for a couples cheese and wine night full of board games, good food and lots of drinks.

Take a hot air balloon ride

Treat your loved one to a hit air balloon ride. Picture: www.buyagift.co.uk

Inject the magic back into your relationship with a hot air balloon ride.

Reaching an average height of 2000ft, you’ll drift peacefully over the most beautiful of British countryside, taking off from a choice of 33 locations across the UK.

And you'll even get a lovely chilled glass of Champagne after you land! Check out the locations at Buyagift.co.uk.

Go ice skating

Okay, so it might be cliché, but no one can deny that ice-skating is a lot of fun. And if you'd rather not be sat opposite each other in a packed restaurant, then getting out and doing something active could be the answer.

Relax on a spa day

Relax at a spa. Picture: Getty Images

After the longest January ever, what better time to take a nice, relaxing break to a spa for the day?

Here you can enjoy a massage, dig into some incredible food and basically just chill out for 24 hours.