Valentine’s Day flowers: The best bouquets and where to get them this year

27 January 2020, 14:15

The best flowers to get your other half this Valentine's Day
The best flowers to get your other half this Valentine's Day. Picture: Moonpig/M&S/Prestige flowers
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Aldi, Moonpig and M&S all have a huge range of flowers for your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day will soon be upon us. And if you’re struggling with gift ideas this year, you can guarantee a bunch of beautiful flowers will always be well received.

So, whether your other half loves roses, lilies or carnations - here’s a list of all the best places to get flowers and show how much you care.

Where can I buy the best flower bouquets this year?

Aldi flowers

Aldi is selling roses for £1.99
Aldi is selling roses for £1.99. Picture: Aldi

If you’re after a bargain bunch for your boyfriend or girlfriend, then Aldi could be the place to start.

Read More: How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

The budget highstreet store is currently selling ten roses for just £1.99 and they come in a variety of colours including orange, yellow, cream and pink.

You can’t order them online, so head over to your local store to see what they have in stock.

Read More: Mum transforms son's bedroom into incredible fire station complete with pole and fire engine

Moonpig flowers

Moonpig is selling one single red rose
Moonpig is selling one single red rose. Picture: Moonpig

Moonpig is selling everything from classic roses to luxury gift bouquets this Valentine’s Day.

While one red rose can be delivered to your loved one for £15, bunches start at £20.

Their letterbox collection full of different arrangements also start at a reasonable £18, while the luxury options are priced from £40-£140.

Serenata flowers

Flower delivery service Serenata is offering a huge range of reasonably priced flower bouquets for February 14th.

A bunch called ‘Scarlett Pimpernel’ is our personal favourite including red roses, aromatic Lilies and pink carnations on sale for £39.99.

Morrisons flowers

Morrison's is selling pink and red roses for £6
Morrison's is selling pink and red roses for £6. Picture: Morrisons

Back on the highstreet, Morrisons is selling a bunch of pink and red roses for £6.

While it can be ordered on the Morrisons website, there's a minimum spend of £40 and a delivery charge of around £2-£5.

Prestige flowers

Prestige flowers is offering a free box of chocolates
Prestige flowers is offering a free box of chocolates. Picture: Prestige flowers

Prestige has a Valentine’s Day deal on which gives buyers a free box of chocolates with every bunch they order.

A gorgeous bouquet of stunning roses and lilies will put you back just £19.99, while a box of germini flowers is £39.99.

M&S flowers

M&S is selling budget and luxury bouquets
M&S is selling budget and luxury bouquets. Picture: M&S

Marks & Spencer’s has a huge range of beautiful flower bouquets including some less traditional bunches.

And assortment of pink lilies and lisianthus’ costs £35, while a luxurious bunch of roses, pink Lisianthus, pink antirrhinum and greenbell’s is £60.

Delivery is free for flowers if you're ordering online.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product

Parents are raving about Aldi's £14.99 adult and child toilet seat, perfect for toilet training
The ring isn't to everyone's taste but some unnecessarily mocked it

Bride's tiny engagement ring brutally mocked as women compare it to a keyring

Weddings

Mums have praised the woman for her handy hack (stock images)

Mum of boys shares tip for removing 'urine smell' from toilet - and all you'll need is shaving foam
Holly's blouse is from Massimo Dutti

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £60 white blouse from Massimo Dutti

Celebrities

Snow could hit the UK today

UK weather: Fears of travel chaos as snow to hit Britain ahead of -10C Canadian ‘ice blast’

Trending on Heart

Too many hunks to deal with tbh

A definitive list of the world's sexiest men 2020

Celebrities

Demi and Wallace will head into the villa tonight

Scottish hunk and flame-haired beauty will enter Love Island villa tonight

TV & Movies

Wallace is the first Scottish guy to enter the villa this season

Who is new Love Islander Wallace Wilson and what's the Scottish hunk's Instagram?

TV & Movies

A landmark documentary will explore Stuart Lubbock's death

Barrymore: The Body In The Pool: Channel 4 documentary explores death of Stuart Lubbock in Michael Barrymore's home

TV & Movies

Demi is the new islander and we can't wait to see what effect she has on the villa

Who is new Love Island bombshell Demi Jones? Job, Instagram and type revealed

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's 10000th episode is coming up

Coronation Street spoilers: Soap legend to quit during 10,000th episode after heartbreaking death is revealed

TV & Movies