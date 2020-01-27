Valentine’s Day flowers: The best bouquets and where to get them this year

The best flowers to get your other half this Valentine's Day. Picture: Moonpig/M&S/Prestige flowers

By Naomi Bartram

Aldi, Moonpig and M&S all have a huge range of flowers for your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day will soon be upon us. And if you’re struggling with gift ideas this year, you can guarantee a bunch of beautiful flowers will always be well received.

So, whether your other half loves roses, lilies or carnations - here’s a list of all the best places to get flowers and show how much you care.

Where can I buy the best flower bouquets this year?

Aldi flowers

Aldi is selling roses for £1.99. Picture: Aldi

If you’re after a bargain bunch for your boyfriend or girlfriend, then Aldi could be the place to start.

Read More: How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

The budget highstreet store is currently selling ten roses for just £1.99 and they come in a variety of colours including orange, yellow, cream and pink.

You can’t order them online, so head over to your local store to see what they have in stock.

Read More: Mum transforms son's bedroom into incredible fire station complete with pole and fire engine

Moonpig is selling one single red rose. Picture: Moonpig

Moonpig is selling everything from classic roses to luxury gift bouquets this Valentine’s Day.

While one red rose can be delivered to your loved one for £15, bunches start at £20.

Their letterbox collection full of different arrangements also start at a reasonable £18, while the luxury options are priced from £40-£140.

Flower delivery service Serenata is offering a huge range of reasonably priced flower bouquets for February 14th.

A bunch called ‘Scarlett Pimpernel’ is our personal favourite including red roses, aromatic Lilies and pink carnations on sale for £39.99.

Morrison's is selling pink and red roses for £6. Picture: Morrisons

Back on the highstreet, Morrisons is selling a bunch of pink and red roses for £6.

While it can be ordered on the Morrisons website, there's a minimum spend of £40 and a delivery charge of around £2-£5.

Prestige flowers is offering a free box of chocolates. Picture: Prestige flowers

Prestige has a Valentine’s Day deal on which gives buyers a free box of chocolates with every bunch they order.

A gorgeous bouquet of stunning roses and lilies will put you back just £19.99, while a box of germini flowers is £39.99.

M&S is selling budget and luxury bouquets. Picture: M&S

Marks & Spencer’s has a huge range of beautiful flower bouquets including some less traditional bunches.

And assortment of pink lilies and lisianthus’ costs £35, while a luxurious bunch of roses, pink Lisianthus, pink antirrhinum and greenbell’s is £60.

Delivery is free for flowers if you're ordering online.