John Lewis recalls cot mattresses for newborns after failed safety tests

John Lewis has recalled a baby mattress. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/John Lewis

By Naomi Bartram

Cot mattresses for newborns have been recalled by John Lewis after they failed to reach recent safety standards.

John Lewis has recalled a mattress for babies after it failed to meet strict safety tests.

The Dual Purpose Pocket Spring Mattress has now been removed from the retail giants’ website after it was revealed one side of it isn’t suitable for young babies.

The reversible mattress has two different sides, one firmer side - which is meant for children up to one year old - has soft and gentle micro pocket springs.

There’s also a softer side that is designed for babies over 12 months with firmer larger pocket springs, which are better for toddlers.

John Lewis has recalled their baby mattress. Picture: John Lewis

However, after carrying out firmness tests on the product, the newborn side of the mattress failed to meet EU requirements.

Read More: Dad divides opinion after revealing that he pays his son to read books

This applies to the cotbed mattress with the product code 32464401, and the affected were sold between June 2019 and June 2020 from johnlewis.com.

John Lewis insisted the toddler side of the mattress is safe to use, as they said in a statement: “We have recently retested this mattress, and unfortunately it has failed a firmness test on the newborn side which means it does not comply with legal requirements.

“The other side has passed the test and is safe to use regardless of age.”

Customers who purchased this mattress should immediately ‘rotate the mattress to use the 12 month+ side’ which can be identified by unzipping the cover.

They can contact 01698 545 160 to get a replacement and a refund.

John Lewis will also arrange for the collection and disposal of the existing faulty mattress ‘to ensure it does not find its way onto secondary markets.’

The statement added: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you.”

Now Read: Bringing the outside in: Homeware to make your house feel like a summer oasis