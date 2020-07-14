Bringing the outside in: Homeware to make your house feel like a summer oasis

How to turn your house into a summer solace. Picture: Sainsbury's/Husoe Home/Christy England/Not on the Highstreet

Tables, plants, blinds and mirrors to make your home feel like a summer solace.

Let’s face it, most of us are instantly more calm when we’re surrounded by nature.

But if we can’t live in the middle of the countryside, it's easy enough to recreate this feeling inside our homes.

Whether that be littering the living space with hanging plants, or adding some colourful accessories, there are plenty of ways to create a summer solace.

So, if you have a small outdoor space or no garden at all, check out our tips from bringing the outdoors, inside.

Bamboo rectangle mirrors

Bamboo Rectangle Mirror. Picture: Not on the highstreet

Create the illusion of more space in your home with these on trend bamboo mirrors.

You could even design your own mirror wall to brighten up any corridor or empty space.

Price: £22 from Not on the highstreet

Plant stand

Sainsbury's plant stand. Picture: Sainsbury's

Bring the wilderness into your living room with a beautiful plant stand and fill it with greenery.

Price: £32 from Sainsbury's

Hydro herb

Hydro herb. Picture: Hydro-herb

If you haven't got enough room for a huge plant in your home, this mini basil could be a good alternative.

Made with recycled wine bottles, it's also responsible and there are a choice of nine different herbs.

Price: £20 per kit from Hydro-herb

Cane side table

Maha Cane side table. Picture: Kalinko

The Maha Cane side table with clashing stainless steel top is a great way to bring some pizzazz into a small space.

Price: £160.00 from Kalinko

Vine cushion cover

IKEA Alpklover cushion cover. Picture: IKEA

The twisting vines on this cushion cover will add something extra to update your bed or sofa.

They are also made 100% sustainably sourced cotton, adding that extra cosiness to your room.

Price: £3.50 from IKEA

Gold palm leaf table

Gold Palm Leaf Table. Picture: Sainsbury's

Add a touch of luxury to your indoor/outdoor paradise with this gold palm leaf table.

The unique piece is the perfect accessory for any plant or bunch of flowers.

Price: £55 from Sainsbury's

Yellow tea set

Cornishware teapot set. Picture: Cornishware

Whether you’re working from home or hosting virtual tea parties with friends, these British mugs, storage jars, bowls, plates and egg cups are the perfect addition to tables this summer.

The Cornishware collection can also be personalised to create a homely feeling in your kitchen.

Price: Start from £9 for single mug to £55 for teapot from Cornishware

Grow your own Bonsai tree

Grow your own Bonsai Tree. Picture: MenKind

There is no better satisfaction than growing something yourself.

This Grow Your Own Bonsai Tree kit comes with 5 starter growing pots, compost disks made of coconut husks, and 4 packets of mixed Bonsai to transform your front room.

Price: £13 from MenKind

Lanterns

Nkuku Obi Lantern. Picture: The Hut

These lanterns will bring an elegant touch to any mantelpiece, windowsill or dinner table.

Made from antique brass and glass, they are perfect for holding church candles and tealights.

Price: £23.96 from The Hut

Acrylic jug

Lakeland Smoky Blue Acrylic Jug. Picture: Lakeland

It’s not summer without a big jug of Pimms or fresh lemonade, and what better way to serve it than in this beautiful piece?

The pot-bellied design holds 2.6 litres and is made from lightweight, durable and BPA-free acrylic with a nice chunky handle.

Price: £16.99 from Lakeland

Summer bowls

Summer bowls by Denby. Picture: Denby

This unique Quartz Rose pottery range is the perfect addition to your indoor picnic.

Inspired by minerals and handcrafted in England, it has rich, textural glazes in blush pink and soft blues.

Price: £48.00 from John Lewis

Dragonfly lamp

Dragonfly lamp from Christopher Wray. Picture: Christopher Wray

This Tiffany style table lamp reflects the light with elegant glass patchwork of vibrant reds, oranges, green and beige.

It's also available in blue, red, beige and green to suit any room and decor.

Price: From £145 from Christopher Wray

Bedding set

Christy England Prairie bedding range. Picture: Christy England

Turn your bedroom into a tranquil escape with a brand new summer duvet set.

This Prairie bed linen from Christy England is hand painted and 100% cotton to ensure you have the best night's sleep possible.

Price: £77 from double from Christy England

Glass carafe

Meadow Glass Carafe and 2 Tumbler. Picture: Emma Britton

Bring the garden inside with this delicate glassware set decorated with meadow grasses, damsel flies and butterflies.

The beautiful set includes two straight sided tumblers with a distinct bubble base and matching carafe and will make any table look pretty.

Price: £29.50 from Not on the Highstreet

Hanging planter

Nkuku Matamba Ceramic Hanging Planter. Picture: The Hut

Why not display your new houseplants in a Ceramic Hanging Planter?

Crafted from white glazed ceramic, the monochrome vase is perfect for succulents and cacti and comes with a strong cotton tie that can be adjusted.

Price: £24.95 from The Hut

Floral blinds

Caprice Paradise Roman Blinds. Picture: Hilarys

With floral blinds at your window, you’ll love spending more time at home this summer.

This Caprice Paradise style is fully black out and comes complete with thermal interlining.

Price: Dependent on size - find out more at Hilary's

Mini greenhouse

Husoe Home mini greenhouse. Picture: Husoe Home

If you have always wanted a greenhouse but don't have space or time to maintain one, then this plant holder is perfect.

Just plant your favourite herbs and place on your kitchen windowsill and wait for your greenery to flourish into a whimsical centrepiece.

Price: £59.99 from Husoe Home

Floral bedding set

Ikea Lundslok bedding set. Picture: IKEA

If you love flowers, but hate looking after them, this beautiful Lundslok bedding set could be perfect.

Made from 100%, you'll want to jump into bed as soon as you walk through the door.

Price: £25.99 from IKEA

Aroma Diffuser

Bodi-Tek Aroma Diffuser, Humidifier and Night Light. Picture: Bodi-Tek

This Aroma Diffuser and Humidifier creates a soothing atmosphere complete with a calming stream of mist.

It is also ideal for use with aromatherapy oils to create your own tranquil paradise.

Price: £25.99 from Bodi-Tek

