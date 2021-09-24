Kate Middleton beams as she plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu

24 September 2021, 12:16

Kate and Emma played a doubles game together
Kate and Emma played a doubles game together. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Kate Middleton and Emma Raducanu played tennis together in Roehampton this morning.

Kate Middleton and Emma Raducanu beamed with happiness as they hit the tennis court for a doubles match earlier today.

Emma, 18, became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam Single's title since 1977 at the US Open earlier this month.

And the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, joined the teen for a friendly doubles match at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton this morning.

Kate and Emma played tennis together this morning
Kate and Emma played tennis together this morning. Picture: Getty

Kate, who is the Patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, was seen brandishing a racket while dressed in her tennis kit, and she was also joined by British US Open heroes Joe Salisbury, who won the mixed doubles, and Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid.

Kate told them: "Amazing guys, honestly. Congratulations.

"Seriously impressive.

The pair were all smiles during the friendly game
The pair were all smiles during the friendly game. Picture: Getty
Kate beamed with happiness during the game
Kate beamed with happiness during the game. Picture: Getty

"It's been so nice for all of you to come back here in your home country to celebrate back home."

Kate is a big tennis fan, and congratulated Emma when she triumphed at the US Open final on September 11.

Kate visited the tennis champs in Roehampton this morning
Kate visited the tennis champs in Roehampton this morning. Picture: Getty

The Queen herself also paid tribute to Emma after her spectacular win, writing: "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

"I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent, Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.

"I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters."

